The Closet That Checks In Before You Do: W Hotels X Rent The Runway Team Up To Redefine The Rules Of Packing

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Rent the Runway, Inc. -- Pack light, really light. Rent the Runway, the company that has pioneered apparel rental as an indispensable utility and empowers women to feel their best every day, and W Hotels, the iconic, playful luxury lifestyle brand that continues to rewrite the rules of hospitality, have teamed up to change the way women travel. Now, for the first time ever, travelers can have access to all the perks of Rent the Runway on the road as the Rent the Runway (RTR) Closet Concierge launches at select W hotels around the country. Beginning today, guests of W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood will have access to the ultimate travel wardrobe, curated by Rent the Runway for each destination and waiting for guests when they arrive - no packing or baggage required. This new service allows travelers to save time and money without sacrificing style (not to mention board with the lightest carry-on ever).

W Hotels X Rent the Runway

Upon booking their room, W Hotel guests are able to choose four styles to rent for their stay from Rent the Runway's Unlimited Closet for only $69 USD. Guests have access to the entire Unlimited Closet in addition to being able to select from a destination-ready assortment tailored to each unique W hotel location incorporating Rent the Runway's proprietary data on trending colors, designers, silhouettes and the climate of each location. W guests will now be able to effortlessly express their style and travel persona, with fresh wardrobe additions waiting for them in their W hotel room. To return, guests simply drop-off the items at the Welcome Desk at check-out.

"Traveling without luggage has always been my dream. We are thrilled to partner with W Hotels to bring the RTR Closet Concierge to life, so travelers can simply show up and have their dream closet waiting for them in their hotel room," said Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rent the Runway.

The RTR Closet Concierge experience is launching at the below locations:

W Aspen (in time for the hotel's inaugural ski season)

(in time for the hotel's inaugural ski season) W South Beach

W Washington D.C.

W Hollywood

"W is always looking for ways to give our guests new/next experiences that empower them to express themselves and upgrade their travel experience, and the RTR Closet Concierge does both," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader at W Hotels. "Collaborating with Rent the Runway -- such a creative, conscious and trend-setting brand -- allows us to reinvent the way our guests pack and dress as they travel. Skipping the packing process is a whole new level of luxury for our guests and is yet another surprising way continue to reinvent hospitality."

For more information on the partnership, visit www.renttherunway.com/whotels or www.whotels.com/renttherunway .

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with more than 55 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway is transforming the way modern women get dressed and disrupting the $2.4 trillion global fashion industry by enabling women to rent, versus buy, clothing. Founded in 2009 with a vision to build the world's first living closet, RTR believes that women everywhere will soon have a subscription to fashion. By creating a new model of dynamic ownership, RTR has made apparel rental an indispensable utility while also powering women to feel their best every day. RTR offers apparel, accessories and home decor from over 650 designer partners and has built in-house proprietary technology and a one-of-a-kind reverse logistics operation. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman's leadership, Rent the Runway has been named to CNBC's "Disruptor 50" five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list multiple times. RTR has five retail stores of the future and employs nearly 1,800 people, all of whom have equalized benefits across the organization, 93% of whom are female and/or non-white, with 80% of leaders who are women.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

