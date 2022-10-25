The Cloud Awards Extends Deadline Until 4 November

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Accepting Further 2022-23 Entries

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International cloud computing awards program The Cloud Awards has extended its entry deadline until 4 November.

Organizations wishing to enter the 2022-23 program now have almost an extra two weeks to finalize their submissions to the program, for an additional late-entry fee.

The Cloud Awards

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "At the Cloud Awards, we believe cloud solutions are a crucial piston in the motor of modern business success. Now more than ever, the judges are thrilled to assess a new tranche of the world's best cloud-based solutions.

"Already this year, the Cloud Awards program has received hundreds of applications, from start-ups to blue-chip companies. We're looking forward to celebrating and promoting those solutions worthy of a spot on the shortlist, finalist or even trophy-winners' list."

"Of course, the judges can only assess those submissions that hit their inbox – but if you missed the original deadline, there is still time."

Over 30 Cloud Awards categories seek to find the best:

Software-as-a-Service

Platform as a Service / Middleware

Use of Data

Mobile Solution

Hybrid Solution

CRM Solution

HR Solution

ERP

Cloud Automation Solution

Cloud Management Solution

Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution

Open-Source Solution

Use of AI

Cloud-Native Project

Security Innovation

Payment, Finance or Billing Solution

Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution

Start-Up

Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution

Use of Communications

Environmental Use of the Cloud

Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Disruptor

Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution

Place to Work

Entries are welcomed from across the globe. Submission fees for a single category are now $695 for a single category or $895 for unlimited categories, which include the $100USD late-entry fee.

Late entrants have until 4 November to apply for this year's Cloud Awards program. To download the submissions forms, visit the Cloud Awards website at: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

A new program, the Cloud Security Awards, continues to accept entries through February 17 and provide applicants with the chance to celebrate its inauguration: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

