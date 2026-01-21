The Code Officially Opens on South Lamar on Feb. 23: Introducing a New Boutique Hotel and Residence Hybrid Concept in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearlstone Partners , in collaboration with AvantStay , announces the official opening of The Code , a design-forward boutique hotel and turnkey residential property welcoming guests and owners in Austin's Zilker neighborhood.

Located at 2323 S. Lamar Blvd., The Code brings a new hospitality experience to one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, blending private, fully furnished residences with hotel-style concierge service and amenities. Situated directly on South Lamar, The Code places guests steps away from some of the city's most beloved restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, music venues and fitness studios, while remaining minutes from Zilker Park, Barton Springs, Lady Bird Lake and downtown.

The Code features 152 furnished residences designed for ownership, short stays, and everyday living. Studios, one-, and two-bedroom layouts are designed to feel like real apartments rather than hotel rooms, with full kitchens, in-unit laundry, dedicated living spaces, and modern finishes throughout. With concierge service and professional management by AvantStay, The Code offers a flexible alternative for weekend travelers, extended stays, and those seeking a more livable way to stay in the heart of Austin.

Amenities at The Code are designed for both downtime and connection. Residents and guests have access to a temperature-controlled pool with a gathering pool and tanning ledge, an outdoor kitchen, rooftop terrace, 24-hour concierge and check-in, secure parking, a dog wash and pet park. On the ground floor, a lobby lounge will serve coffee and cocktails by Cuvée Coffee, while the retail spaces will feature health and wellness offerings. A corner restaurant space is planned to open later this year.

The Code also offers two themed live-work suites designed for larger groups and shared stays. Zephyr is inspired by Austin's natural landscape, with a relaxed, wellness-forward atmosphere well suited for family weekends and longer visits. Montage draws from Austin's music culture, serving as an homage to local musicians and a gathering space ideal for group trips, creative retreats, and celebratory weekends.

For those looking to stay longer, The Code offers a dedicated collection of fully furnished residences available with a 30-day minimum stay. These homes can be enjoyed for personal use or placed into AvantStay's professional management program, allowing owners to generate rental revenue during periods they are not in residence.

Condos are currently offered across multiple floor plans, with studios starting in the low $400,000s, one-bedroom residences starting in the mid-$500,000s and two-bedroom homes from the $800,000s. Each residence is delivered fully turnkey and professionally designed, creating an accessible entry point for buyers interested in hospitality-driven real estate in a prime Austin location.

Buyers can select from three distinct interior design palettes, from warm, organic tones to moodier, high-contrast schemes to lighter, contemporary finishes. Residences feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and custom Italian cabinetry, with interiors by Kim Lewis Designs that blend refined materials with a relaxed, livable aesthetic.

"The Code was created for people who want flexibility in how they stay, how they live, and how they invest," said Bill Knauss, CEO of Pearlstone Partners. "We're excited to bring a hospitality experience that feels true to Austin while offering a strong ownership opportunity in one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods."

"The opening of The Code marks an exciting expansion of what modern hospitality can look like," said Reuben Doetsch, co-founder of AvantStay. "We're bringing our proven guest experience and operational expertise into a setting that supports travelers, residents and owners alike, all under one roof."

Guest stays are now available to book in advance, and residences are currently selling. For reservations or ownership information, visit www.thecodeaustin.com .

