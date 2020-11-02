The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Celebrates Global Unity and Serves Up Much Needed Cheer This Holiday Season

"Now more than ever, the world needs unity and there is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with that sentiment," said Christy Smith, marketing director, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand. "Coffee and tea are more than just drinks; they represent moments of commonality that bring people together around the globe. We are thrilled to offer our guests the indulgent taste of the holidays and reasons to celebrate this season together."

Holiday drink menu items include:

Cookie Butter Latte and Ice Blended® drink: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand's premium espresso combined with spice and brown sugar cookie notes to create the perfect sweet and spicy treat for the holidays.

® brand's premium espresso combined with spice and brown sugar cookie notes to create the perfect sweet and spicy treat for the holidays. Peppermint Mocha Latte & Ice Blended ® drink : A blend of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint to create the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather.

: A blend of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint to create the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather. Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte: Decadent dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint crafted together for a twist on classic cold brew.

Decadent dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint crafted together for a twist on classic cold brew. Peppermint Hot Chocolate: This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages.

This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages. Red Velvet Hot Cocoa and Ice Blended ® drink: Sweet cream blended with rich cocoa for a delicious, creamy flavor reminiscent of a red velvet cupcake.

Sweet cream blended with rich cocoa for a delicious, creamy flavor reminiscent of a red velvet cupcake. Winter Dream Tea® Latte: A heartwarming blend of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices, and vanilla.

Starting today through November 6, guests can enjoy any one of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's regular size holiday beverages for just $3.00. The offer is available from 2pm-close at participating locations.

Guests can also enjoy an assortment of seasonal baked goods that include:

Orange Cranberry Muffin: A zesty muffin with light icing and bits of orange for a refreshing and sweet afternoon snack.

A zesty muffin with light icing and bits of orange for a refreshing and sweet afternoon snack. S'mores Bar: A delicious layered confection of graham cracker, thick chocolate and marshmallow.

A delicious layered confection of graham cracker, thick chocolate and marshmallow. Holiday Cookies: Cinnamon, spice and everything nice. Choose from Gingerbread Doll, Gingerbread House or frosted Sugar Cookie.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand also offers a wide assortment of holiday gifts and merchandise from holiday coffees, holiday teas, holiday powders to gift cards.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions. All food items are now contact-less, packed and sealed by the chef.

To learn more about their commitment to your health and wellness, visit https://www.coffeebean.com/blog/our-community/commitment-to-your-health-and-wellness.

The new beverages and baked goods are available at participating store locations now through January 5, 2020. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,074 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

