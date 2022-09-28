THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND CELEBRATES NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH COFFEE CAM AND FREE COFFEE BEVERAGE PROMO

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Treats It's Coffee Loving Guests On National Coffee Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day is coffee day at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand but this year for National Coffee Day on September 29, the iconic global coffee shop is celebrating in a fun and engaging way. As a treat for guests, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf have installed colorful, interactive Coffee Cams at select locations to encourage everyone to 'Treat Yourself.'

Guests are encouraged to snap a picture of their favorite coffee beverage using the Coffee Cam installation in celebration of National Coffee Day. Those that share a photo of their coffee in the Coffee Cam to their Instagram Stories and/or profile, tagging @thecoffeebean as well as using the #CoffeeBeanCoffeeCam will have the opportunity to receive a promo code to use in The Coffee Bean Rewards App for a free brewed or iced coffee.

"We want to give our guests the opportunity to treat themselves from us this National Coffee Day and celebrate the most popular beverage in America," Daniella Voysey Olson, Head of Marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "In a fast-paced world everyone deserves delightful moments at their own pace and for themselves. We invite everyone to come in and engage with the Coffee Cam and enjoy a beverage on us."

Participating stores include 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and at the Manhattan Beach in the Manhattan Village location.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also continues to innovate with a recently launched mid-season / fall beverage, the NEW Hibiscus Berry Sunrise. For those that are seeking a refreshing beverage while it's still warm outside, the beautifully layered drink features Swedish Berries Iced Tea over Lemonade combined to create a vibrant, beautiful ruby red color from hibiscus flowers. This thirst-quenching drink is caffeine free and something everyone can enjoy.

Address of participating Coffee Cam locations:

3rd Street Promenade

1312 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Manhattan Village

2616 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit https://coffeebeanrewards.com/

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

* Promo code will only work in The Coffee Bean Rewards App. Terms & conditions apply.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf