THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND EXPANDS INTO PORTLAND

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a better time to be an avid coffee drinker in Portland, Oregon. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea has expanded its footprint and entered the coveted Portland coffee scene. The first of several planned openings, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® opened today in Lake Oswego at 1175 McVey Ave., through its Portland based franchisee, Bambuza Hospitality Group.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on March 17 at 10am with Joe Buck, Mayor of Lake Oswego and offers three days of grand opening deals, including discounted food and drink offers, limited edition swag items and special giveaways.

"Coffee is a huge part of the region's identity, and we are thrilled to bring this iconic brand and its passionate following to the Portland area," said Daniel Nguyen, CEO of Bambuza Hospitality Group. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's commitment to premium ingredients makes it a great fit for Lake Oswego, and we know the Pacific Northwest loves its tea as much as its coffee. As a local, family-owned franchisee of this global brand, we're excited to forge strong partnerships locally, supporting schools and community causes in Lake Oswego."

The Lake Oswego store offers order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app and delivery through third party vendors, including Grubhub®, DoorDash®, Uber Eats® and Postmates®. The new location features the company's vibrant new design and layout, which includes ample indoor seating and outdoor seating. As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Lake Oswego store offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its roasting facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

"Coffee isn't just a beverage in Oregon, it's a culture and a highly desirable market for any coffee retailer," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We believe we can play an important role in the area's coffee segment with our high-quality, handcrafted coffee. Our opening today in the Portland metro area, underscores our commitment to bringing our beloved beverages to more guests and demonstrates our strength as a leading roaster and retailer of coffee and tea."

The expansion into the Pacific Northwest represents a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® with Oregon marking the 15th state to welcome the coffee brand.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® located at 1175 McVey Ave, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 (phone 503-744-4173) is open seven days a week from 6am to 8pm.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company, its affiliates and their franchisees currently operate more than 1,047 retail locations across the globe, and its products can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com

Grubhub® is a registered trademark of GrubHub Holding Inc. DoorDash® is a registered trademark of DoofDash Inc. Uber Eats® and Postmates® are registered trademarks of Uber Technologies Inc.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

Erin Frank

Bambuza Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf