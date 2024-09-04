The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ Introduces New Nespresso® Single-Serve Coffee Capsules, Bringing the Café Experience Home

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™, a global specialty coffee & tea house, today announced the launch of its range of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ coffee capsules that are compatible with Nespresso® Original1 machines, giving coffee lovers around the world a new way to enjoy the signature café taste and quality of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf coffee they love – all from the comfort of their homes.

A perfect blend of convenience and flavor, the capsules are crafted with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's specialty coffee beans and are available in a variety of roasts and flavors, including Colombia, Bali Blue Moon, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and their signature espresso, the World Blend '63.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, our dedication to delivering extraordinary coffee experiences has been unwavering since 1963," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We're excited to introduce our new coffee capsules – a new way to enjoy our exceptional coffee at home. These capsules not only allow coffee lovers to embark on a global journey of flavors, discovering the world one cup at a time, but also align with the growing trend of at-home coffee consumption. Many find comfort and joy in making and savoring coffee at home."

Hadley added, "As coffee enthusiasts seek to replicate their favorite café experiences at home, our single-serve capsules offer a perfect way to brew their preferred coffees without sacrificing taste. Compatible with Nespresso® Original line machines, this collection includes our iconic blends and a curated selection of single-origin coffees, catering to both our loyal customers and the broader coffee-drinking market."

The launch of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf capsules, compatible with Nespresso® Original machines marks an exciting milestone for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, rounding out its current single serve offerings which includes K-Cup® capsules as well as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Coffee capsules specially designed for the Caffitaly Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Single Serve Brewing System, sold exclusively at coffeebean.com .

The new range of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ capsules compatible with Nespresso® Original machines includes 10 capsules per box (MSRP: $9.95) spanning across three roast profiles – Light, Medium, and Dark. The coffees, listed in order of intensity, include:

World Blend '63 – Espresso Roast (Intensity: 8) Crafted with beans from five different coffee origins, each roasted individually to its own optimal profile, our Espresso Roast Blend, rich with caramel notes, is the perfect choice in the mornings to ease into the day.

(Intensity: 8) Bali Blue Moon (Intensity: 8) Gently nurtured in the lush Balinese highlands, our single origin dark roast Bali Blue Moon delights with the aroma of toffee and indulgent notes of cherry and chocolate.

(Intensity: 8) Colombia (Intensity: 6) Carefully cultivated and expertly crafted, this single-origin medium roast coffee rewards your senses with the rich aroma of chestnuts and a rich, creamy, balanced finish.

(Intensity: 6) Costa Rica (Intensity: 5) Crafted with beans from small, second and third generation family farms in Costa Rica , this single origin medium roast coffee invigorates with fruity notes and a smooth finish.

(Intensity: 5) Ethiopia (Intensity: 4) This single origin coffee from the Ethiopian highlands is gently roasted in small batches to thoughtfully draw out the bean's delicate floral, fruity aroma.

These capsules are available at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes across the United States as well as online at store.cofeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

1 Nespresso® is a registered trademark owned by Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not affiliated with Super Magnificent Coffee Company Ireland Limited doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® or these products.

