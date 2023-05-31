THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF BRAND® HAS SO MATCHA TO CELEBRATE WITH ITS NEW SUMMER MENU AND THE BE HAPPY HOUR

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Introduces the Matcha Cookies & Cream Iced Blended® Drink, Iced Mango Matcha Latte, and the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended Drink®

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get energized this summer with the ultimate matcha experience. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, has launched its summer seasonal menu with a new line-up of beverages that complement its core matcha drinks. Featured are the Matcha Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® drink, Iced Mango Matcha Latte, along with a Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink.

Also, from today and until August 15, the iconic café has brought back the Be Happy Hour, where guests can receive $1 off any Ice Blended® Drink from 3pm to close for a special afternoon treat.

"We know how much our guests love our matcha drinks, so we're excited to have created a new array of delicious ways that they can enjoy our high quality matcha," said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "Along with the matcha drinks, we've also introduced the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink for summer, which is a classic twist on one of the most popular ice cream flavors in America and a true indulgence for your taste buds."

The new summer menu beverages are available to guests now through August 15 and include:

Iced Mango Matcha Latte – A colorful drink featuring delicate layers of mango syrup and milk that perfectly complement our new, pure Matcha, creating a truly irresistible combination. The pure Matcha is sourced from the region of Shizuoka, Japan , which is renowned for producing the finest Japanese green tea. Can easily be customized with plant-based milk.





– The Coffee Bean & premium Matcha, blended with the iconic creamy vanilla. Every sip of this deliciously smooth drink is complemented by the addition of decadent cookie pieces. Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink – This wonderfully sweet and satisfying drink that is inspired by a summertime ice cream favorite, features The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's mint and rich chocolate syrups, perfectly complemented by a generous topping of whipped cream, cookie crumbs, and dark-chocolate drizzle. Perfect as a treat any time of day and for all ages. For those who want a little kick, the drink is available with freshly brewed espresso extract.

For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has had an uncompromised level of quality and has consistently delivered premium quality coffee and teas to guests around the world. The company is also widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

