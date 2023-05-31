THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF BRAND® HAS SO MATCHA TO CELEBRATE WITH ITS NEW SUMMER MENU AND THE BE HAPPY HOUR

News provided by

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

31 May, 2023, 07:01 ET

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Introduces the Matcha Cookies & Cream Iced Blended® Drink, Iced Mango Matcha Latte, and the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended Drink®

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get energized this summer with the ultimate matcha experience. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, has launched its summer seasonal menu with a new line-up of beverages that complement its core matcha drinks. Featured are the Matcha Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® drink, Iced Mango Matcha Latte, along with a Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink.

Continue Reading
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Introduces new Matcha beverages for summer
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Introduces new Matcha beverages for summer
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Introduces the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended Drink® for summer
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Introduces the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended Drink® for summer

Also, from today and until August 15, the iconic café has brought back the Be Happy Hour, where guests can receive $1 off any Ice Blended® Drink from 3pm to close for a special afternoon treat.

"We know how much our guests love our matcha drinks, so we're excited to have created a new array of delicious ways that they can enjoy our high quality matcha," said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "Along with the matcha drinks, we've also introduced the Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink for summer, which is a classic twist on one of the most popular ice cream flavors in America and a true indulgence for your taste buds."

The new summer menu beverages are available to guests now through August 15 and include: 

  • Iced Mango Matcha Latte – A colorful drink featuring delicate layers of mango syrup and milk that perfectly complement our new, pure Matcha, creating a truly irresistible combination. The pure Matcha is sourced from the region of Shizuoka, Japan, which is renowned for producing the finest Japanese green tea. Can easily be customized with plant-based milk.

  • Matcha Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® drink – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium Matcha, blended with the iconic creamy vanilla. Every sip of this deliciously smooth drink is complemented by the addition of decadent cookie pieces.

  • Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink – This wonderfully sweet and satisfying drink that is inspired by a summertime ice cream favorite, features The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's mint and rich chocolate syrups, perfectly complemented by a generous topping of whipped cream, cookie crumbs, and dark-chocolate drizzle. Perfect as a treat any time of day and for all ages. For those who want a little kick, the drink is available with freshly brewed espresso extract.

For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has had an uncompromised level of quality and has consistently delivered premium quality coffee and teas to guests around the world. The company is also widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com

Media Contacts
Tracy Rubin
JCUTLER media group
[email protected]

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Also from this source

THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS IN BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA

TRANSPORT TO THE TROPICS THIS SPRING AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.