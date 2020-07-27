The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Launches Fresh New Rewards App And Direct Delivery

In-app delivery feature where you can earn points, use rewards at in-store prices

The ability to scan, earn points and redeem rewards directly from the home screen

New reward counter, making it easy for Guests to see how close they are to their next reward

A streamlined order ahead menu where Guests can Skip the Line®

Enhanced customization menu, making it easy for Guests to customize pick-up and delivery orders

Upgraded search menu

"The new, updated The Coffee Bean® Rewards app is designed to create a more personalized and engaging user experience, loaded with updated features that allows our Guests to get their coffee, tea and treats easier and faster than ever before," said Karen Goldner, director global brand marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "Our goal is to offer convenience and quality in a seamless experience, whether in-store or on the App, especially as people continue to stay at home or minimize contact."

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions. To learn more about their commitment to your health and wellness, visit https://www.coffeebean.com/blog/our-community/commitment-to-your-health-and-wellness.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,105 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

