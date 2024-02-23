THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS NEW LOCATION IN SANTA MONICA, CA

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Continues to Grow its Footprint

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has opened its newest location in the Medical Center of Santa Monica at 2021 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 103. This new location is through the company's franchise partner who operates four Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafés in the Los Angeles area.

"Our guests, doctors, nurses and other people visiting the Medical Center now have their favorite morning start and afternoon pick-me up easily accessible," said Jason Park, franchise owner, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "The iconic café has been serving quality and innovative beverages for 60 years, and we are thrilled to be able to serve this community. As a locally owned franchisee of this global brand, I'm excited to continue to grow the brand the Los Angeles area."

The new location features the company's vibrant new design and layout, which includes ample indoor seating. The café also offers its guests several convenient ways to get their beverage and food of choice: order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app as well as delivery through the app and www.coffeebean.com.

As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its roasting facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods that include an array of muffins, cakes, specialty croissants, and oven-toasted breakfast items such as the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich, Bacon & Egg Burrito, and the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

New store openings represent a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's parent company Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who aim to be one of the top five restaurant brands in the world.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's new store in Santa Monica is open seven days a week 6:30am – 6:00pm Monday – Friday.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

