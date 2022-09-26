THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND RETURNS TO A FAVORITE LOS ANGELES LOCATION

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Reopens in the Historical Wilshire Courtyard Building with Grand Opening Celebrations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A beloved Los Angeles The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store location is back. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea has opened in the historical Wilshire Courtyard building at 5700 Wilshire Blvd., through the GnarlyGrinds, Inc. franchise. The company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 28, from 12pm – 1pm.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will celebrate the grand opening with in-store specials, rewards, offers and giveaways for guests from September 27 – 29, that includes:

September 27 – BOGO (buy one, get one beverage) from 2pm-6pm

– BOGO (buy one, get one beverage) from September 28 – Giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony from 12pm – 1pm , featuring members of the Chamber of Commerce, a representative from the local senator's office, and executive members of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

– Giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony from – , featuring members of the Chamber of Commerce, a representative from the local senator's office, and executive members of The Coffee Bean & September 29 – 50% off large, handcrafted beverage from 2pm – 6pm

"Our guests and surrounding tenants in the Wilshire Courtyard building have something to celebrate as their favorite morning start and afternoon pick-me up is now back and easily accessible" said Matthew Song, Gnarly Grinds, Inc. "The iconic The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has been serving innovative beverages for nearly 60 years, and we are thrilled to serve our guests in this historical location."

This location will match the revamped and vibrant new design of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and include ample indoor and outdoor seating, as well as mobile ordering through The Coffee Bean Rewards® app.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand continues its growth momentum with the reopening of our location in the beloved Los Angeles Wilshire Courtyard," said Peter Vavra, Director of Franchise Operations for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We are also happy to extend our partnership with the GnarlyGrinds franchise group to continue bringing our iconic beverages to more guests."

As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® 5700 Wilshire Blvd. store will offer a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its facility in Camarillo, California. The store will also offer more than several varieties of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® full leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® is open Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm and closed on the weekends. It is located at 5700 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Phone, (323) 931-4948.

New store openings represent a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's parent company Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who aims to be one of the top five restaurant brands in the world. To date, the beloved Los Angeles-based chain has 205 stores in the United States and more than 1,094 locations across 30 countries worldwide.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

