The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Celebrates Gratitude This Holiday Season

The company also announced that due to popular demand, they will now offer guests Oat Milk to add to their favorite beverages. The new non-dairy milk option will perfectly complement any delicious holiday beverages and bakery items such as the Peppermint Latte and the Cinnamon Raisin Bagel.

"We are thrilled to offer our guests these delicious holiday beverages and treats," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "As the holiday season approaches, we are so grateful for our loyal guests, and we are excited to celebrate this holiday season with them."

Holiday drink menu items include:

Cookie Butter Latte & Iced Blended ® Drink: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium espresso combined with spice and brown sugar cookie notes to create the perfect sweet and spicy treat for the holidays

Winter Dream Tea® Latte: A heartwarming traditional drink blend of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and vanilla - perfect for guests who want a little bit of sugar and spice in their life

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte: Decadent dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint crafted together for a twist on classic cold brew

Peppermint Mocha Latte & Ice Blended ® drink : A blend of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint to create the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather

Red Velvet Hot Cocoa & Ice Blended® drink: Sweet cream blended with rich cocoa for a delicious, creamy flavor reminiscent of a red velvet cupcake

Guests will also enjoy a selection of seasonal baked goods:

Cranberry Orange Muffin: A zesty muffin with light icing and bits of orange for a refreshing and sweet afternoon snack

Gingerbread Loaf: Flavored with cinnamon and spice, this delicious treat will cure any sweet tooth

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Rich red velvet cake with a smooth cream cheese filling – the perfect decadent dessert

Cranberry Orange Zest Scone: A moist scone sweetened with cranberries for a zesty midday pick-me-up

Apple Pie: A buttery, rich crust filled with fresh baked apples

Everything Croissant: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's classic buttery croissant topped with everything bagel seasoning. The perfect treat for an early morning commute

Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake: A moist carrot cupcake with traditional cream cheese icing

A moist carrot cupcake with traditional cream cheese icing Holiday Cake Pop: Crumbled vanilla cake, dipped in icing and drizzled with green or red stripes and finished with a peppermint crunch

Starting Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, guests can enjoy any one of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's regular size holiday beverages (Cookie Butter, Peppermint, Winter Dream Tea and Red Velvet beverages) for just $3.00. The offer is available from 2pm-close at participating locations.

The new beverages and baked goods are available at participating store locations now through January 7, 2020. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

