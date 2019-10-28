The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Continues To Grow With Three New Store Openings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, announced today that it is opening three new locations over the next several months, starting with East Pasadena, CA. The new location is open today and marks the fourth new store opening for 2019.

"We are thrilled to now offer more guests our unique specialty coffees and teas with the openings of our new locations," said Darrin Kellaris, vice president of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "As we enter the holiday season, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will continue to provide our guests' favorite holiday classics, in addition to some exciting new additions."

In addition to East Pasadena, CA, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will open locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Ahwatukee, AZ. All three stores will have a drive thru for guests to enjoy the company's iconic beverages when on-the-go or have the opportunity to relax in its welcoming in-store seating.

The new store in East Pasadena is located at 3770 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA. The two additional stores will open later this year and early next year.

