The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Introduces a Bold New Line of Lattes

Crafted with exceptional espresso, these lattes deliver an elevated coffee experience in every cup.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® invites coffee lovers to celebrate the perfect latte, made with the brand's signature 5-bean espresso blend. Along with its fan-favorites, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf expands the lineup with new lattes to love for the new year.

The Spanish Latte (iced) and Honey & Nut Latte (iced/hot) from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (pictured from left to right)

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature 5-bean espresso blend is carefully crafted from beans sourced from five distinct coffee-growing regions, including Costa Rica and Sumatra. Each bean type is roasted separately to bring out its unique flavor profile before blending to create a rich and complex espresso experience. It's the perfect foundation for their flavorful and creamy lattes. The three new lattes to love include:

Honey & Nut Latte with Califia Farms® Almond Milk (hot & iced) : A sweet and nutty latte featuring bold espresso, notes of honey and hazelnut, and the creamy texture of almond milk.

: A sweet and nutty latte featuring bold espresso, notes of honey and hazelnut, and the creamy texture of almond milk. Honey & Nut Matcha Latte with Califia Farms® Almond Milk (hot & iced) : For those tea-lovers, this latte combines bright matcha with sweet honey and creamy almond milk.

: For those tea-lovers, this latte combines bright matcha with sweet honey and creamy almond milk. Spanish Latte (hot & iced): A romantic blend of bold espresso, rich condensed milk, and frothy steamed milk, infused with whispers of vanilla and the enchanting aroma of cinnamon.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, quality is at the heart of everything we do. From collaborating closely with our farms and roasters to crafting every cup with premium espresso, our commitment to excellence shines through," said Jay Isais, Vice President, Coffee & Sourcing at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "Our new latte-forward beverages are a testament to the superior quality of our espresso, and we can't wait for guests to explore these exciting new flavors alongside our beloved latte lineup."

In addition to the new beverages available to purchase at cafes or through the Coffee Bean website and mobile app until March 18, 2025, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also sweetening its loyalty offers for new and existing members. Throughout the month of January only, new members who sign up will be gifted a free drink, while current members will enjoy 25 bonus points with every order placed ahead via The Coffee Bean® Rewards mobile app.

For more information about the new beverages, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

