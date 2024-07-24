The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Introduces New Beverages and Expanded Merchandise Collection with tokidoki

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, a global specialty coffee & tea house, is excited to announce the launch of its second collaboration with iconic lifestyle brand, tokidoki, consisting of co-branded beverages and merchandise inspired by tokidoki's characters. The new limited-edition collection is an expansion of their original collection which launched in 2023, and is available for purchase starting today at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafe locations and online at www.store.coffeebean.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf x tokidoki beverages: Strawberry Milk, Boba Bob and Chocotella.

"We are thrilled to collaborate once again with the extraordinary talent of Simone and the tokidoki team to create this exclusive collection and offer our guests a creative and fun experience," said Lisa Ransom, Global Chief Marketing Officer of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "The new beverages are a testament to the shared creativity between our brands and we truly can't wait for our guests to taste the new flavors, which are inspired by the delightful and engaging tokidoki characters."

As part of the collection, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is debuting three new beverages, each inspired by tokidoki characters with unique and delicious flavor profiles. Available for purchase at Coffee Bean and Tea leaf cafes, the beverages include:

Chocotella: Dark chocolate hazelnut Ice Blended® drink topped with handcrafted chocolate whipped cream, sprinkles, and a dark chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Milk : Strawberry-infused whole milk topped with a strawberry-drizzled cream cap and a luscious layer of strawberry syrup at the bottom.

Boba Bob: Iced dirty chai latte with brown sugar boba, topped with a cream cap and caramel waterfall drizzle.

The merchandise collection showcases fun and colorful tokidoki characters all influenced by Japanese design. Additional merchandise items, such as a tote bag, lunch box, and pencil pouch, will be available for purchase in early August. The charming tokidoki characters will adorn the accessories listed below:

Character Pins : Fun tokidoki character pins to choose from characters like Dragon, Donutella, Study Buddy, and the new Cactus Friend pin. Grab one or collect all four and pin them to your clothes or bag for touch of personal flair. [ $8.98 each]

Water Bottle with Ring Handle: This black water bottle showcases the vibrant colors of the overlapping tokidoki art, perfect for when you're on the go. [ $24.98 ]

Flip Top Insulated Bottle : This insulated stainless steel tumbler is designed to keep your favorite beverage hot or cold for up to an impressive six hours, and features a leak-proof flip top, printed with tokidoki's signature designs. [ $22.98 ]

Stylish Cold Cup: Hydrate in style with this stylish cup that comes with a removable straw. Colorful tokidoki characters make it fun, functional and fabulously unique. [ $14.98 ]

Reusable Foldable Bag: Meet your new favorite carry-all. This reusable bag folds into a compact pouch for both sustainability and practicality. [ $12.98 ]

Lunch Bag: Jazz up your lunchtime routine with this convenient, adjustable lunch bag that will keep your meals fresh and organized. [ $22.98 ]

Accessory Pouch: Extremely versatile, this handy pouch is perfect for anything from stationery and makeup & cosmetics to travel essentials. [ $10.98 ]

"We're happy to announce our second collaborative collection with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and are honored to partner with such an iconic brand to provide fans with creative merchandise and beverages." said tokidoki Co-Founder & CEO, Pooneh Mohajer.

"Having been a fan of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for over two decades, I have found inspiration and creativity in their welcoming and positive environment. Our goal with this collection is to infuse positive art with the inclusive and friendly spirit of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes, creating a truly unique and uplifting experience for our fans." said Simone Legno, tokidoki Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer.

Available now through August 20, guests can purchase the beverages at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes and through the mobile app, and merchandise at cafe locations and from www.store.coffeebean.com. For more information about the new collection and beverages, please visit coffeebean.com.

Download Press Kit Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IPIjKln66Bsq-9q4b98VBysEPsame70B?usp=sharing

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About tokidoki:

tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki's Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy, and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno's unique talent and creativity with Mohajer's business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. tokidoki is on Facebook and Twitter at @tokidoki and on Instagram at @tokidokibrand. For more information visit: www.tokidoki.it.

