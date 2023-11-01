THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF IS DECKING THE HALLS WITH FA-LA-LA-LA FLAVOR; PARTNERS WITH CRAVINGS BY CHRISSY TEIGEN TO COMPLEMENT THE HOLIDAY MENU

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Kicks of the Holiday Season with Festive Flavors and Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Slices, Home Baking Mixes, and other Goodies

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, the banana bread that broke the Internet is available for the holiday season exclusively at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand. The iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has launched its seasonal menu that celebrates the flavors and magic of the holidays, as well as an expanded collaboration with Cravings, the food and lifestyle brand born out of New York Times #1 best-selling author Chrissy Teigen's award-winning cookbooks.

"We're excited to team up with Chrissy Teigen, once again, to offer her hugely popular treats at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Americas "The Cravings baked goods pairs deliciously well with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's classic holiday beverages and we are excited for our guests to experience holiday joy in all of these nostalgic flavors that satisfy their cravings."

Guests can now enjoy their classic holiday beverages such as the refreshing Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew, the iconic Winter Dream Tea® Latte and a decadent Cookie Butter Iced Latte as they indulge on Chrissy's viral Ultimate Banana Bread slices, now available at over 100 cafés across California*. Cravings' popular line of at-home baking mixes – including Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread and The Perfect Chocolate Chunk Cookie – are also available for purchase at select locations.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf holiday menu offerings are available to guests now through January 2, 2023, and feature:

Peppermint Mocha Latte, Cream Cold Brew Latte and Ice Blended ® drink : A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of our signature Dutch chocolate and refreshing peppermint.

A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of our signature Dutch chocolate and refreshing peppermint. Peppermint Hot Cocoa: This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages!

This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages! Winter Dream Tea® Latte: Christmas in a Cup. A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices, and vanilla. Available hot or iced.

Christmas in a Cup. A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices, and vanilla. Available hot or iced. Cookie Butter Latte: A sweet, spicy, and smooth treat that combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium espresso with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie notes. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended ® drink.

A sweet, spicy, and smooth treat that combines The Coffee Bean & premium espresso with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie notes. Available hot, iced and as an ® drink. Holiday Cookies: Cinnamon, spice, and everything nice. Choose from the beloved gingerbread doll, Santa, snowman, or reindeer cookie.

Cinnamon, spice, and everything nice. Choose from the beloved gingerbread doll, Santa, snowman, or reindeer cookie. Cake Pops: Birthday Cake and Red Velvet

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also offers a wide assortment of new holiday gifts such as a 40oz Straw Quencher Tumbler in purple and orange, 22oz. Studded Cold Cups in various colors such as the red with a holiday ornament, holiday coffee gift bundles, holiday tea gift bundles, holiday powders and gift cards. When guests purchase a $25 gift card, they will receive a $5 coupon.

*The Cravings products will be available in more than 100 cafés across Southern California from today until January 2, 2024. For more information on specific participating locations, visit https://www.coffeebean.com/cravings.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,130 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

ABOUT CRAVINGS BY CHRISSY TEIGEN:

Cravings is the food and lifestyle brand born out of New York Times #1 best-selling author Chrissy Teigen's award-winning cookbooks. Founded in 2019 to bring fun, function and flavor into the kitchen, Cravings shares easy-to-follow, flavor-packed recipe content, along with everything people need to bring those recipes to life — from kitchenware and tabletop collections – to food products. In 2022, Cravings launched its first-ever line of baking mixes, which became instant bestsellers, and the brand plans to launch additional products in the coming months. For more information, visit cravingsbychrissyteigen.com. Follow Cravings on Instagram at @cravingsbychrissyteigen.

