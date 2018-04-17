The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Launches Mobile Ordering

Mobile Ordering allows guests to order ahead and Skip the Line® for fast and convenient service. Customers who use this feature will receive unique discounts and earn points towards rewards. There are many ways guests can earn and redeem free drinks, including special offers and when referring friends. The app is integrated with Uber, allowing guests to get to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® store with the tap of a button inside the app.

"When people want coffee or tea, they want it now and we want their orders to be ready when they are," said Aidan Hay, senior vice president of operations at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "The mobile ordering feature offers convenience, flexibility and plenty of rewards. We know our guests are going to love it."

To get started, customers download The Coffee Bean Rewards® app, create an account with their preferred payment method, choose store location and place an order. Guests can browse drinks, easily customize products with just a few taps and save favorite items to easily re-order.

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

