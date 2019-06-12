The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Launches On-Demand Delivery Exclusively Through Postmates.

Through the partnership, Postmates will present the Los Angeles-based coffee and tea chain as a featured partner and part of its Postmates Unlimited subscription program, in which subscribers pay $0 delivery fees.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is excited to offer our guests on-demand delivery as a new, convenient way to enjoy their favorite specialty coffee and teas," said Aidan Hay, Senior Vice President of Operations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We are always seeking new ways to connect with our guests and invite new customers to join our community. By partnering with Postmates, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will now deliver the high-quality products that people love to wherever they are."

To order The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Delivery fees start at $1.99; however, customers can pay zero delivery fees when they become a member of Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited at $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

"We are honored that Coffee Bean has chosen Postmates as its exclusive partner," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "We've done more than 3.5M coffee deliveries over the years and we're looking forward to bringing that expertise to one of the leading coffee roaster and retailers."

For a complete list of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations that are live on Postmates, please visit: https://www.coffeebean.com/blog/our-stores/postmates . For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more:www.postmates.com.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Related Links

http://www.coffeebean.com

