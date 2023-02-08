THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF LAUNCHES REWARDS APP WELCOME OFFER WITH FREE DRINK AND EXCLUSIVE PERKS FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

The Iconic SoCal Coffee & Tea Café Offers Rewards that Really Show Loyalty to New Members of The Coffee Bean® Rewards App

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty actually means perks and rewards at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. The iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, is now offering a special welcome promotion for The Coffee Bean® Rewards app nationwide at participating cafes. From today through February 28, all new Rewards members will receive a FREE drink of choice.

As a special bonus, after first check-in, new members will unlock the Discovery Pass, where they will receive 10 percent off their order [1 per day] for the first 30 days plus one free bakery item*.

The new Discovery Pass allows guests to explore new favorites or enjoy their go-to's over-and-over again. As always, members can order ahead for pick up, order for delivery, customize their drinks and pay through the app.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has been a proud part of our communities for the past 60 years. We love seeing our regulars and being a bright spot in their daily lives, which is why we make it easy for our members to earn free drinks." said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing. "We want to invite new guests to join our community of loyalty members, so that they too can discover their favorites and enjoy all that The Coffee Bean® Rewards app has to offer."

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is known for their innovation and high-quality coffees and teas. It also started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea.

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information and to sign up, please visit The Coffee Bean Rewards App.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

*Subject to Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf