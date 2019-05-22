The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Rolls Out "Heroes At Heart" Blends, Continuing Its Commitment To Giving Back To The Community Following A Year Of Devastating Wild Fires And Natural Disasters

To further recognize first responders in local communities, participating retail locations will also host First Responder Fridays every Friday from May 22 through July 7, where first responders will enjoy any $2 small beverage all day.

The "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends are available for purchase at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® retail locations in California and Arizona, as well as franchise stores in Hawaii and Las Vegas; and online at www.Coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart. In stores, guests also have the opportunity to write a personal message of thanks to first responders on the bags of coffee and tea tins which will be donated to local stations in the community.

In 2018, "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends generated over $65,000 for charity partners, and thousands of pounds of coffee and tea were donated to local police and fire stations surrounding The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® retail locations.

The popular "Heroes at Heart" Coffee Blend is a dark & distinctive medium roast with roasted nut aroma notes, dried fruit flavor, and a semi-sweet chocolate finish using beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil. The unique, refreshing Tea Blend features green tea leaves grown in the northern most point of the province of Jeolla-Namdo, South Korea from a family owned garden established in 1951. The special tea leaves are then blended with peppermint leaf, cornflower and other flavors for a sweet summer profile to be enjoyed hot or iced.

"The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® is proud to continue supporting our first responders after the successful launch of "Heroes at Heart" last year, which truly embodies the dedication, spirit and commitment of our local firefighters and peace officers," said John Fuller, president and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. With the devastating fires and mudslides all too common in Southern California, we really appreciate the brave men and women who keep our communities safe, and are committed to giving back to them as part of our overall Caring Cup charitable initiative."

To celebrate the kick off on May 22, select locations are offering complimentary regular-size beverage of choice for first responders to enjoy, including:

Los Angeles, CA (101 E. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91207)

(101 E. Glenoaks Blvd., 91207) San Diego, CA (3939 Governor Dr, San Diego, CA 92122)

(3939 Governor Dr, 92122) Scottsdale, AZ (8877 N. Scottsdale Blvd., #408, Scottsdale, AZ 85253)

First responders will also continue to receive $1 off discount on their beverage, something they enjoy every day, year-round at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® stores as a thank you for their commitment to the community.

For more information on the charity partners, please visit California Fire Foundation at www.cafirefoundation.org; California Police Officers Memorial Foundation at www.camemorial.org; and 100 Club of Arizona at www.100club.org.

For more information about Heroes at Heart program, please visit http://www.coffeebean.com/Heroes.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

