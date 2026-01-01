The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unveils New Winter Menu to Power Up with Protein and Warm Up with Mexican Chocolate Creations

A crafted winter menu blending functional fuel with cozy, comforting flavors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is welcoming the new year with a cozy, wellness-forward winter menu designed to nourish, comfort and inspire guests all season long. From January 7 through March 17, the seasonal lineup features two new beverage collections: Protein Lattes, crafted for a functional boost, and Mexican Chocolate beverages, inspired by rich tradition and warm winter flavors.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new 2026 winter beverages

To kick off the new year, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® introduces its first-ever Protein Lattes, a delicious fusion of espresso and protein designed to power your routine. Available in Vanilla, Caramel, and Hazelnut, each latte is made with rich espresso, steamed milk, and a protein boost that powers all regular sized beverages with a minimum of 20 grams of protein per serving.

Protein Latte offerings include:

Vanilla Protein Latte (Hot or Iced): Smooth vanilla layered with espresso, milk, and protein.

Smooth vanilla layered with espresso, milk, and protein. Caramel Protein Latte (Hot or Iced): Buttery caramel balanced with rich espresso, milk and protein.

Buttery caramel balanced with rich espresso, milk and protein. Hazelnut Protein Latte (Hot or Iced): Toasted hazelnut flavor combined with espresso, milk, and protein.

Guests using The Coffee Bean® Rewards app can enjoy early access to the new Protein Lattes starting now, offering loyal fans a first taste before the drinks debut nationwide. Guests can also choose a lightened version with a lower-sugar option without sacrificing the flavor.

Designed for morning routines, post-workout rewards, or anytime pick-me-ups, Protein Lattes provide a delicious way to start (or restart) healthy habits in the new year.

While Protein Lattes are crafted to power up your day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is also inviting guests to pause and savor comfort this winter with its new Mexican Chocolate beverages. Blending rich dark chocolate with notes of cinnamon, each drink delivers a velvety yet comforting flavor profile that evokes winter nostalgia.

Mexican Chocolate offerings include:

Mexican Chocolate Hot Latte: Espresso and steamed milk with rich cocoa and cinnamon warmth.

Espresso and steamed milk with rich cocoa and cinnamon warmth. Mexican Chocolate Iced Latte: A refreshing iced version with bold espresso and spiced chocolate notes.

A refreshing iced version with bold espresso and spiced chocolate notes. Mexican Chocolate Ice Blended® drink: A frosty blend of chocolate, spice and espresso for an indulgent treat.

This seasonal collection is perfect for slowing down and savoring the colder months.

To make seasonal sipping even sweeter, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® will offer a variety of in-app deals and recurring promotions throughout the winter window:

Wellness Wednesday (January 7, 14, 21 & 28) : $5 Large of any beverage from 12–6 p.m. (excludes beverage modifiers).

: $5 Large of any beverage from 12–6 p.m. (excludes beverage modifiers). Super Bowl "Fill the Tray" (February 2–8) : 4 for $20 on any beverages (any size).

: 4 for $20 on any beverages (any size). Valentine's Day Special (February 13–15) : Any 2 beverages (any size) for $10.

: Any 2 beverages (any size) for $10. Loyalty Perks (January 7–March 17): Rewards members receive exclusive offers, tailored in-app deals and early access to seasonal items.

The Protein Lattes and Mexican Chocolate beverages will be available at participating cafes nationwide from January 7 through March 17, 2026, or while supplies last*. Guests can order in-store or through The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® mobile app for rewards and easy pickup options.

For more information, please visit. www.coffeebean.com.

*Availability and specific offer details may vary by location.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,200 locations, across over 24 markets. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

