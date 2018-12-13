The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Welcomes The New Year With Flavorful Beverages And Healthy Food Items

Rose Hazelnut Latte is a delightful combination of hazelnut, rose and premium espresso and is available hot, iced or as an Ice Blended® drink.

Houjicha Hazelnut Tea Latte combines a charcoal-roasted Japanese green tea with the sweet, nutty flavor of hazelnut for a tea latte with a toasty twist.

The company also announced the return of its classic Flat White, crafted with an extra shot of espresso and lightly aerated milk to create a bold, velvety drink.

Additionally, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf introduced new breakfast and snack items and retail coffee and tea products available for in-store purchase:

Egg White Frittata: Protein-packed egg whites combined with fresh spinach and cheese.

Mixed Berries & Granola Parfait: Plain Greek yogurt, mixed berries and delicious crunchy granola.

Espresso Roast: A blend of five single origin coffees, each individually roasted and then carefully combined to create the final blend. Its dark roasted, velvety body, caramel aroma and earthy flavor works well as a drip coffee or espresso.

Hazelnut Houjicha: A full-bodied green tea with a creamy, nutty flavor and hints of sweet grass.

Dong Ding: A full-bodied Oolong tea from Taiwan with a sweet, grassy aroma and a hint of floral.

"We are excited to introduce our guests to Japanese-inspired beverages that still possess the familiar flavor of hazelnut, like our new Houjicha Hazelnut Latte," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "These exotic new flavors and tasteful bites preview our collection of globally-inspired, innovative new products for 2019."

In addition to the new beverage and food items, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will launch Social Hour, an exclusive special for The Coffee Bean Rewards app members. Rewards members will receive Social Hour invitations via the mobile app that include special offers on seasonal, espresso and Ice Blended drinks. The Coffee Bean Rewards app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

