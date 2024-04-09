The Colleges of Law Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Trustees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and VENTURA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colleges of Law recently announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees. Teri Cannon, J.D., and Celina L. Zacarias bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in higher education and community relations, enriching the college with their diverse expertise and dedication.

Teri Cannon, J.D. Celina L. Zacarias

"We are thrilled to welcome these longstanding community leaders to our Board of Trustees," said Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., president of The Colleges of Law. "Their individual talents and experience in higher education are a valuable addition to our board. I look forward to working alongside them to advance our mission of excellence in legal education."

Teri Cannon is a renowned leader with expertise in higher education, legal administration, and accreditation. Cannon's impressive career includes key positions such as Founding President of Minerva University, where she spearheaded the establishment of a pioneering educational model integrating cognitive science, technology-mediated live video, and global residential experiences. In addition to her executive roles, Cannon has served as a dedicated educational consultant, advising more than 40 institutions on issues ranging from accreditation to governance. This vast experience in higher education and legal administration makes her a valuable addition to the college's leadership team.

Celina L. Zacarias brings to the college a wealth of experience and expertise in community and government relations. As Executive Director of Community and Government Relations at California State University Channel Islands, Zacarias has been instrumental in advancing the university's positive presence and goodwill across diverse communities locally, nationally, and internationally. The Colleges of Law is honored to welcome Zacarias to its Board of Trustees and looks forward to benefiting from her wealth of knowledge and dedication to transformative education and community impact.

Since its founding in 1969, The Colleges of Law has worked to improve accessibility and affordability in legal education, opening doors and empowering aspiring legal professionals to embark on their educational journeys with confidence. As The Colleges of Law welcomes these new leaders, the institution reaffirms its dedication to providing an exceptional legal education experience to its students.

About The Colleges of Law

Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. The college is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. Faculty at the college advance a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, the college offers a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business, Law, and Technology. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, it became the first accredited law school in California to offer a Hybrid J.D. degree. The college is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. The Colleges of Law is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

