The Colleges of Law awarded DEI Leadership Seal by the State Bar of California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and VENTURA, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colleges of Law is among an inaugural group of legal employers and the only law school to be awarded a DEI Leadership Seal by the State Bar of California. The DEI Leadership Seal Program recognizes legal employers who implement research-driven actions that further workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This prestigious recognition highlights The Colleges of Law's commitment to improving access and promoting inclusion within the legal profession.

"At The Colleges of Law, we believe that diversity is not just an aspiration but a fundamental element of the justice system," says Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., The Colleges of Law president. "We are honored to receive this recognition as a testament to our mission of increasing access and opportunity within the legal profession."

Since its founding in 1969, The Colleges of Law has championed accessibility and affordability in legal education. With the creation of the first Hybrid J.D. program in California, the college made significant inroads in diversifying its student body. Within California, the African American population is 6%, but within the Hybrid J.D. program, it's 12%.

Last year, the college established the Access, Belonging, and Community (ABC) Task Force. Focused on creating meaningful experiences around DEI initiatives, the task force established a supportive environment that encourages collaboration and dialogue among individuals from all backgrounds through constituent research, educational events, and community gatherings.

In its 2022 Diversity Report Card, the State Bar published calls to action that legal employers could implement to support greater DEI in the workplace with the aim of encouraging and recognizing firms, legal departments, and law schools that demonstrate exceptional leadership in this area. As part of the first cohort in the State Bar's DEI Leadership Seal program, The Colleges of Law was named a silver tier recipient for its work on DEI-focused initiatives.

The DEI Leadership Seal is a significant milestone for The Colleges of Law, highlighting its leadership role in fostering diversity and inclusion within legal education. These efforts reflect the college's commitment to nurturing future legal professionals who will advocate for justice and equality in their communities.

"Accessible, high-quality legal education is the founding principle for our institution," Chief Academic Officer and Dean Jackie Gardina, JD, says. "By working to diversify the legal profession and increase equity we are building a stronger justice system that better serves its citizens."

About The Colleges of Law:

Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law (COL) was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. COL is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. COL's faculty advances a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, COL offers a Juris Doctor and a Master of Arts in Law. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, COL became the first accredited law school in California to offer a Hybrid J.D. degree. COL is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. The Colleges of Law is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

