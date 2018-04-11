The Common Application endorses Liaison GradCAS™

The Common Application and Liaison have previously partnered to leverage their respective expertise in undergraduate and graduate admissions to deliver a solution that serves the unique needs of today's transfer students and adult learners. Common App for transfer, a new transfer application co-developed by the two organizations, presents features and functionality that offer a welcoming solution for applicants that is thoughtful to their life story.

"We are dedicated to helping all students access higher education opportunities regardless of age, race, gender, geography, nationality, financial means, or academic journey," said Jenny Rickard, CEO of The Common Application. "Through our ongoing work with Liaison and by serving as a member of the advisory board for GradCAS, we are helping to service the needs of Common App member institutions that also desire a graduate application solution."

Rickard will serve on the GradCAS advisory board.

Like Common App for transfer, GradCAS leverages the same proven software and services to streamline graduate admissions. It features an intuitive student-facing application and application management software, plus scanning and packaging services and applicant phone and email support, that eliminates work on campus and speeds decisions.

"NSU has been a successful and long-time user of Liaison's Centralized Application Services. These services have streamlined admissions for our nursing, athletic training, physician assistant and professional degree programs," shared Dr. Ralph Rodgers, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at NOVA Southeastern University in Florida. "We have a similar relationship with the Common Application for our undergrad programs, so naturally, we're excited to extend similar benefits and efficiencies to our graduate programs by introducing GradCAS."

"The Common Application has successfully built an impressive community of more than 800 member colleges and universities. By endorsing GradCAS and serving as an advisory board member, they're leveraging their expertise and influence to support the needs of graduate admissions," shared George Haddad, CEO and founder of Liaison. "We're excited to work with Common App to support an even greater number of students."

To learn more about GradCAS, visit gradcas.liaisoncas.org.

About The Common Application

The Common Application is a not-for-profit member organization of more than 800 influential colleges and universities in the United States and around the world. Since 1975, The Common Application has been committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. In 2016-2017, more than one million students, one-third of whom were first-generation, submitted over four million applications through the Common App platform. Last year, the Common App's need-based fee waiver process saved students more than $55 million in application fees; over 250 Common App member schools have no application fees. To learn more, visit commonapp.org, follow @CommonApp, and #CommonApp.

About Liaison

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 7,000 programs on more than 800 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its CAS technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), social work (SocialWorkCAS), psychology (PSYCAS) and architecture (ArchCAS). To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com.

