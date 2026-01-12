The Company Store Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Stoffer Home

The collection combines timeless design with everyday comfort in bedding, table linens, and loungewear

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company Store, a trusted name in premium home textiles for more than 115 years, announces its collaboration with Stoffer Home, the design brand led by mother-daughter duo Jean Stoffer and Grace Start. The new Stoffer Home × The Company Store collection, available January 12, brings Jean Stoffer's signature aesthetic to textiles, designed to elevate everyday living with timeless elegance and refined comfort.

Collection Overview

The collection reflects Stoffer Home's approach to interiors – layered textures, tailored details, and a neutral-forward palette – translated into pieces that feel both elevated and inviting. Each item is thoughtfully crafted from premium materials for long-lasting durability and comfort.

"This partnership reflects our shared dedication to craftsmanship and enduring style," said Gagan Basin, General Manager of The Company Store. "Stoffer Home's modern classic aesthetic – refined, approachable, and effortlessly livable – resonates with our customers. Together, we've created a collection designed to make every home feel both beautiful and comfortable."

"Working with The Company Store has been an incredible collaboration," said Jean Stoffer. "Their commitment to quality and comfort mirrors my own approach to design. This collection is about creating spaces that are not only beautiful but truly livable."

FAQ / Q&A

What products are included in the collection?

Bedding: Garment-washed percale, hand-drawn florals, tailored plaids, and reversible designs for effortless layering.

Garment-washed percale, hand-drawn florals, tailored plaids, and reversible designs for effortless layering. Table Linens: Elegant, embroidered runners, coordinated placemats, napkins, and tea towels for a timeless table setting.

Elegant, embroidered runners, coordinated placemats, napkins, and tea towels for a timeless table setting. Loungewear: Soft, breathable cotton poplin pajamas in thoughtfully tailored, pretty prints for comfort and style.

Soft, breathable cotton poplin pajamas in thoughtfully tailored, pretty prints for comfort and style. Wallpaper: Artfully designed patterns inspired by nature and classic motifs, available in a range of colorways to complement any space.

Where can customers purchase the collection?

The Stoffer Home × The Company Store collection will be available exclusively online at thecompanystore.com starting January 12.

What patterns and sizes are available?

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Garment Washed Percale Duvet Cover Set Sizes: Twin/Twin XL ($164), Full/Queen ($254), King/Cal King ($299) Available in Garden Patch and Tapestry Floral Comforter Set Sizes: Twin/Twin XL ($179), Full/Queen ($279), King/Cal King ($334) Available in Garden Patch and Tapestry Floral Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($134), Full ($184), Queen ($209), King ($239) Available in Garden Patch Floral and Tapestry Vine Shams Sizes: Standard ($44), King ($49), Euro ($49) Available in Garden Patch and Tapestry Floral Pillowcases Sizes: Standard ($49), King ($54) Available in Garden Patch Floral and Tapestry Vine

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Yarn-Dyed Plaid Garment Washed Percale Duvet Cover Set Sizes: Twin/Twin XL ($179), Full/Queen ($274), King/Cal King ($319) Available in Ivory Multi Comforter Set Sizes: Twin/Twin XL ($209), Full/Queen ($299), King/Cal King ($359) Available in Ivory Multi Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($144), Full ($199), Queen ($219), King ($249) Available in Ivory Multi Reversible Shams Size: Euro ($79) Available in Brick, Khaki, and Mineral Shams Sizes: Standard ($49), King ($54), Euro ($54) Available in Ivory Multi Pillowcases Sizes: Standard ($54), King ($59) Available in Ivory Multi

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Petite Tufted Collection Quilts Sizes: Twin/Twin XL ($244), Full/Queen ($309), King/Cal King ($364) Available in Brick, Mineral, and Off White Shams Sizes: Standard ($74), King ($84), Euro ($84) Available in Brick, Mineral, and Off White

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Decorative Pillow Covers Medallion Size: 14 in. x 40 in. ($54) Butti Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Floral Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Tapestry Floral Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Floral Border Size: 12 in. x 21 in. ($69) Floral Sprigs Size: 12 in. x 21 in. ($69)

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Pajamas Long Sleeve Pajama Set Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large ($114) Available in Cottage Stripe, Floral Spray, and Vintage Floral Short Sleeve Pajama Set Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large ($104) Available in Cottage Stripe, Floral Spray, and Vintage Floral

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Bath Shower Curtain Size: One Size ($94) Available in Garden Patch and Tapestry Floral

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Tabletop Table Runner Size: 16 in. x 108 in. ($94) Available in Floral Border Placemats Size: 20 in. X 14 in. ($74) Available in Floral Border, Floral Stripe, Tapestry Floral, and Tapestry Vine Set of 4 Napkins Size: 19 in. X 19 in. ($54) Available in Floral Border, Floral Stripe, Tapestry Floral, and Tapestry Vine Set of 4 Tea Towels Size: 30 in. X 20 in. ($49) Available in Floral Stripe and Tapestry Floral Set of 2

Stoffer Home x The Company Store Wallpaper Sizes: Swatch ($10), Panel ($69), Roll ($179- $219) Colors: Tapestry Floral, Floral, Floral Medallion, Floral Sprigs, Cottage Stripe, Tapestry Vine, Garden Patch Floral, Brick Plaid, Khaki Plaid, and Mineral Plaid Formats: Traditional or Removable



What materials are used in the products?

Each piece in the Stoffer Home × The Company Store collection is crafted from premium materials chosen for comfort and durability, such as garment-washed cotton percale for bedding, breathable cotton poplin for loungewear, and sturdy cotton slub for table linens.

What is the price range?

Prices range from approximately $49- $94 for table linens to $44-$364 for bedding, offering attainable luxury with lasting quality.

Are the bedding pieces sold individually or as complete sets?

Bedding pieces are sold individually, giving customers the flexibility to create a personalized look by combining different patterns, textures, and colors.

About The Company Store

For over 115 years, The Company Store (a brand of Home Depot) has set the standard for premium bedding, bath essentials, and home décor. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and the finest materials, our products blend timeless design with everyday comfort. From luxurious sheets and cozy comforters to curated home accents, every piece is thoughtfully crafted to create spaces that feel as good as they look—delivering lasting quality for generations. Explore more at thecompanystore.com.

About Stoffer Home

Stoffer Home is a design brand celebrated for its classic modern aesthetic, blending timeless style with approachable elegance. Founded by award-winning designer Jean Stoffer, the brand offers a curated collection of home furnishings and décor designed to make spaces both beautiful and livable. Stoffer Home's work has been featured on Magnolia Network's The Established Home. Jean's book, Establishing Home, is her memoir describing her story and commitment to creating homes that feel inviting and enduring.

SOURCE The Company Store