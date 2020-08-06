The Conference Board Appoints Dana Peterson as Chief Economist

Dana's wide-ranging economics portfolio includes analyzing global economic themes having direct financial market implications, including monetary policy; fiscal and trade policy; debt; taxation; ESG; and demographics. Her work also examines myriad US themes leveraging granular data. In addition, Dana conducts multi-asset research and writes publications with other Citi research teams – both US and global – including strategists covering rates, equities, credit, foreign exchange, commodities, political analysis, and asset allocation.

"Dana's extensive knowledge of both the US and global economy, combined with her corporate and government experience, make her uniquely suited to lead The Conference Board's award-winning Economy, Strategy & Finance Center," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "As Chief Economist, Dana will provide immense value to both our members and society by delivering trusted insights for what's ahead. I'd also like to thank Dr. Bart van Ark who has been our Chief Economist for the past dozen years and wish him good luck in his next venture."

"For more than 100 years – and especially now, amid vast economic upheaval – The Conference Board has provided indispensable guidance to businesses around the world," noted Peterson. "I look forward to continuing and further elevating its invaluable mission, and doing so with an incredibly smart, passionate group of people."

Dana and her research have been featured by US and international news outlets, both in print and broadcast. Publications and networks include CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, Thomson-Reuters, the Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

Peterson is rising 1st Vice Chair of the New York Association for Business Economics (NYABE), and a member of the Women's Bond Club. She received an undergraduate degree in Economics from Wesleyan University and a Master of Science degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

