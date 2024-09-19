The Conference Board Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City.

"This award is a testament to our organization's core values of relevance, openness, collaboration, integrity, and innovation—attributes that we demonstrate each and every day. We continue to build a thriving culture fueled by a powerful mission—delivering Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™ to the world's leading companies and executives," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

This marks the second year The Conference Board has earned the honor of being included on this esteemed list. In collaboration with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, Crain's identified the city's 100 best organizations to work for based on employee surveys and employer questionnaires that cover topics including company culture, leadership, advancement opportunities, and benefits.

This appearance on Crain's iconic Best Places to Work list reflects the many opportunities that The Conference Board offers employees—both in New York and its offices around the world:

Fulfilling—and fun—work on big ideas that help leaders navigate the most pressing issues facing business and society at large.

A truly global experience, with the opportunity to engage executives on topics that span industries and geographies.

A competitive total rewards package that incorporates hybrid work, employer-sponsored learning and development, and continuous advancement opportunities.

Strong emphasis on work-life balance, including Summer Fridays and a company-wide week off for winter holidays.

Best practices in employee well-being, including on-site health initiatives.

A communal and collaborative working environment, offering strong comradery with volunteer opportunities, sports teams, clubs, and other employee events.

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

