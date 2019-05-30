The Conference Board Appoints Paul Washington to Lead Its Environmental, Social & Governance Center

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has appointed Paul Washington to lead its newly formed Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Center. Effective June 3rd, he will succeed current Center Leader Douglas Chia, who will remain involved with the organization as a Senior Fellow.

Washington is a recognized leader with a distinguished career in the ESG space. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Time Warner Inc. He also served as Chief of Staff for the company's Chairman and CEO, after holding positions of Assistant General Counsel and Litigation Counsel. Prior to Time Warner, Washington practiced law at the firm of Sidley & Austin and served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary of The Dime Savings Bank of New York.

Washington brings an in-depth understanding of The Conference Board and its offerings. A long-time active member of the organization, from 2013-2014 he chaired its Advisory Board on Corporate/Investor Engagement.

"Paul's diverse background and experience in all three subject matters of our new ESG Center – the interrelated areas of corporate governance, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility – make him uniquely suited to lead it," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "Given the growing significance and popularity of issues in the ESG realm, our Member companies and society at large stand to benefit from the insights of both Paul and the rest of The Conference Board."

Washington's distinguished career also includes extensive work in public service. He served as a law clerk for former Supreme Court Associate Justices William Brennan and David Souter, and for Circuit Court Judge David Tatel. In addition, he was the principal staffer on tax matters for former Congressman Stanley Lundine and, later, his principal speechwriter, when Lundine served as New York's Lieutenant Governor.

Paul has served on the boards of numerous cultural, civic, and professional non-profit organizations, including the Legal Aid Society and American Folk Art Museum. He also is the former Chairman of the Society for Corporate Governance. Paul graduated from Yale College and Fordham University School of Law; he is a Resident Fellow at the latter, where he has taught corporate governance for over a decade.

"I have great respect for the people, programs, and mission of The Conference Board, and I am thrilled to become the Executive Director of its ESG Center," said Paul Washington. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to continue The Conference Board's 100-plus-year tradition of providing practical thought leadership to its Members and the broader public."

Learn more about The Conference Board's Environmental, Social & Governance Center here.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

www.conference-board.org

SOURCE The Conference Board

Related Links

http://www.conference-board.org

