The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® for December to be Released Tomorrow, December 22, at 10 AM ET

News provided by

The Conference Board

Dec 21, 2020, 12:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a reminder, The Conference Board's December Consumer Confidence Index® release date has moved from December 29th at 10 AM ET to tomorrow, December 22nd, at 10 AM ET.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

SOURCE The Conference Board

Related Links

http://www.conference-board.org

Also from this source

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S....

Report: As Social Challenges Intensify Due to COVID-19, Companies ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics