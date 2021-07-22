The Conference Board Elects Anna Mok to Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has elected Anna Mok to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Mok serves as the Asia Pacific Leader for the Advisory Practice and a Global Lead Client Services Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Mok brings a wealth of corporate experience to The Conference Board. Her background includes helping lead prestigious client companies headquartered across the globe in the healthcare, advanced technology, life sciences, fintech, and consumer-oriented industries.

Beyond her work at Deloitte, Mok is the Co-founder, President, and Chairman of Ascend & Ascend Foundation as well as the Co-founder of Ascend Pinnacle. She currently serves on the boards and advisory boards of the Commonwealth Club of California, the United Way Bay Area, and the Asian Pacific Fund. In addition, she is the Co-chair of the Women CEOs in America Initiative, a Senior Fellow with the American Leadership Forum, and a past board and executive committee member of the Committee of 100 and APIA Scholars.

Mok has a passion for creating economic and educational access for all and for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and society. She is committed to cultivating emerging leaders, women, and minorities for senior executive and corporate board director roles. Anna is frequently quoted in leading media outlets and other publications on international business, governance, leadership, and diversity matters.

"Anna's distinguished business background, combined with her dedication to advancing key priorities of The Conference Board, including equal opportunity, will be invaluable to our organization and Members. We look forward to having her join us in furthering our mission of delivering the world's businesses with trusted insights for what's ahead," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

