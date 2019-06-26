The Conference Board Elects Vicky A. Bailey, Principal, Anderson Stratton Enterprises LLC, and Gabrielle Sulzberger, Co-Founder, General Partner, Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners L.P., to Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board – a member-focused think tank that provides trusted insights for what's ahead – announced today the election of Vicky A. Bailey, Principal, Anderson Stratton Enterprises LLC, and Gabrielle Sulzberger, Co-Founder and General Partner, Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners L.P., to its board of trustees.

Vicky A. Bailey is the prior owner of BHMM Energy Services, LLC, a certified minority owned energy facility management company contracted to manage the Central Energy Plant at the Indianapolis Airport Midfield Terminal Complex. Bailey was appointed Assistant Secretary, U. S. Department of Energy, in 2001 by President George W. Bush for both the Office of Domestic Policy and International Affairs. In the aftermath of September 11, she was chair of several bilateral international working groups with the goal of implementing national energy policy and strengthening relationships with other nations to foster energy security. She also served as Vice Chair and the U.S. representative to the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), working with all energy producing nations. Bailey oversaw the development and implementation of domestic energy policy in the areas of clean coal technologies, nuclear power, oil, natural gas, and LNG production.

Previously, in 2000, Bailey returned to the corporate arena as President of Cinergy/PSI (Duke Indiana), the largest electric utility in Indiana. From 1993 to 2000, she was a Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, appointed by President Clinton. She served as Commissioner, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission from 1986 to 1993. In May 2013, Bailey became the first female Chairman of the Board, United States Energy Association. She currently serves on the boards of Cheniere Energy, Equitrans Midstream, PNM Resources, and Battelle Memorial Institute.

Gabrielle Sulzberger co-founded Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners, L.P. (RC/Fontis) in 2005 and serves as its General Partner. She is a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of experience assisting public and privately held companies in consumer products, retail, financial services and health sciences. Throughout her career, she helped companies globally navigate disruption and transformation, execution of major M&A transactions, and engagement with shareholder activists. She brings deep corporate governance experience through her work with corporate boards and is qualified to serve on audit committees as a financial expert.

Until 2017, Sulzberger served as chairman of the board of Whole Foods. She had previously served as chair of the company's audit committee. She currently serves on the board of MasterCard and Brixmor Property Group, where she chairs the governance committee, and two private-equity companies, Acorns and True Food Kitchen, where she serves as chairman of the board. Previously, she served on several public company boards, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Stage Stores, IndyMacBank, and Bright Horizons, and on numerous private company boards. She is also a trustee of the Ford Foundation (chair of the governance committee), Sesame Street Workshop, and a Henry Crown Fellow.

"We are excited to welcome both Vicky and Gabrielle to our board of trustees," said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., president and CEO, TIAA, and chairman of the board of trustees of The Conference Board. "Their global backgrounds and deep governance experience will be great assets to The Conference Board, as we continue to deliver trusted insights for what's ahead."

The Conference Board's full board of trustees is comprised of 23 business leaders from around the world. A complete list is available here.

