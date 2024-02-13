The Conference Board ESG Center Announces Recipients of the Inaugural ESG Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board is pleased to announce the three recipients of the inaugural ESG Leadership Awards: Corning Incorporated, J.M. Huber Corporation, and Michelin North America, Inc. This year's recipients have been exemplary in integrating sustainability into their businesses—making a positive impact on their companies, their stakeholders, society at large, and the natural environment.

Their leadership representatives will be celebrated at an event hosted by The Conference Board on May 16 in New York City. Receiving the awards on behalf of the three companies will be Thomas D. French, Board of Directors, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee, Corning Incorporated; Gretchen McClain, President & CEO of J.M. Huber Corporation; and Alexis Garcin, CEO and President of Michelin North America, Inc.

"At The Conference Board, we equip companies with insights to help them chart their own, unique ESG paths. As an independent, non-partisan think tank, we do not rate or rank firms. But these awards provide us with an opportunity to recognize those that are successfully making sustainability core to their DNA, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps," said Paul Washington, Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center.

The ESG Center congratulates the recipients of the 2024 ESG Leadership Awards:

Corning Incorporated

"For more than 170 years, Corning's dedication to creating innovative materials has produced lifesaving and life-changing technologies. As the world faces increasingly urgent sustainability challenges, Corning recognizes the opportunity and responsibility to apply its distinctive capabilities to shaping a more sustainable future," said Thomas D. French , Board of Directors, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee, Corning Incorporated. "This award reflects Corning's ongoing commitment to working with all its stakeholders to deliver advancements that are vital to the world's progress."





"Employees around the world have embraced our People, Plant, Profit approach to prioritizing workplace safety, health and well-being, minimizing our environmental footprint, and giving back to our communities, all while being profitable and fulfilling our obligations to shareholders," said Gretchen McClain , President & CEO of J . M . Huber Corporation. "That's why we're so incredibly proud to be recognized for our intentional approach to embed sustainability into our operations."





"At Michelin, our commitment to sustainability is in the core of our DNA, so we appreciate this recognition of our 135 years of progress at the service of our planet and for people everywhere," said Alexis Garcin , CEO and President of Michelin North America , Inc. "I am proud of our employees that are leveraging our innovation culture to remain committed to a sustainable mobility of the future."

The Conference Board ESG Center helps businesses, investors, and other organizations by providing trusted, timely, and actionable insights in the areas of corporate governance, sustainability, and citizenship. We serve as a resource, platform, and partner to help Member companies address their priorities—and shape the future. Learn more about the ESG Center and the ESG Leadership Awards.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

