The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Continued to Decline in December

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US declined by 0.2% in December 2025 to 97.6 (2016=100), following a 0.3% decline in November and a downwardly revised 0.2% decline in October. Overall, the LEI fell by 1.2% over the second half of 2025, a substantial improvement from its 2.8% contraction over the first half of 2025.

"The US LEI registered its fifth consecutive monthly decline in December, indicating continued softness in the economy in early 2026," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "Alongside a rise in building permits, positive contributions to the LEI in December were led by the index's financial components, with the yield spread notably turning positive in both November and December.

"However, persistently weak consumer expectations indicators and the ISM® New Orders Index made the largest negative contributions to the LEI in December. Labor market data also weighed on the Index, with an increase in unemployment claims and a decline in average weekly hours in manufacturing. Overall, the LEI signals weaker economic activity at the start of this year. The Conference Board projects a slowdown in growth in Q4 2025 and early 2026, with GDP set to expand by 2.1% YOY in 2026, from a forecasted 2.2% in 2025."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US rose by 0.2% in December 2025 to 115.0 (2016=100), after a downwardly revised increase of 0.1% in November. Overall, the CEI expanded by 0.3% over the second half of 2025, slightly down from its 0.4% increase over the first half of last year. The CEI's four component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. Nearly all improved in December, but personal income less transfer payments and manufacturing and trade sales were estimated for the month.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the US inched down by 0.1% to 119.6 (2016=100) in December 2025, reversing a 0.1% increase in November. The LAG was unchanged in H2 2025, significantly down from the 1.2% increase over the previous six months (H1 2025).

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2025





6-Month

October November December Jun to Dec Leading Index 98.1 r 97.8 r 97.6 p



Percent Change -0.2 r -0.3

-0.2

-1.2

Diffusion 50.0

70.0

60.0

80.0

Coincident Index 114.7

114.8 r 115.0 p



Percent Change -0.1

0.1 r 0.2

0.3

Diffusion 37.5

87.5

87.5

87.5

Lagging Index 119.6

119.7

119.6 p



Percent Change 0.0 r 0.1

-0.1

0.0

Diffusion 35.7

42.9

42.9

14.3

p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected Source: The Conference Board Indexes equal 100 in 2016







About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US

The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.

The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates—or "leads"—turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.

The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the US are:

Average weekly hours in manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials

ISM ® Index of New Orders

Index of New Orders Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits for new private housing units

S&P 500 ® Index of Stock Prices

Index of Stock Prices Leading Credit Index ™

Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the US are:

Payroll employment

Personal income less transfer payments

Manufacturing and trade sales

Industrial production

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

