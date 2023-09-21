The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Fell Again in August

News provided by

The Conference Board

21 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. declined by 0.4 percent in August 2023 to 105.4 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.3 percent in July. The LEI is down 3.8 percent over the six-month period between February and August 2023—little changed from its 3.9 percent contraction over the previous six months (August 2022 to February 2023).

"With August's decline, the US Leading Economic Index has now fallen for nearly a year and a half straight, indicating the economy is heading into a challenging growth period and possible recession over the next year," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "The leading index continued to be negatively impacted in August by weak new orders, deteriorating consumer expectations of business conditions, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions. All these factors suggest that going forward economic activity probably will decelerate and experience a brief but mild contraction. The Conference Board forecasts real GDP will grow by 2.2 percent in 2023, and then fall to 0.8 percent in 2024."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. improved by 0.2 percent in August 2023 to 110.6 (2016=100), after a 0.3 percent increase in July. The CEI is now up 0.8 percent over the six-month period between February and August 2023—an acceleration from its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. The CEI's component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing trade and sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. All four components contributed positively to the index, with personal income less transfer payments and industrial production being the strongest contributors, followed by manufacturing and trade sales and employees on nonagricultural payrolls. Indeed, over the past six months, the CEI has improved signaling that the current environment remains satisfactory for now.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. improved by 0.2 percent in August 2023 to 118.5, after a 0.1 percent increase in July. (2016 = 100). The LAG is up slightly by 0.1 percent over the six-month period from February and August 2023, down dramatically from its 2.0 percent growth over the previous six months.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes


2023

6-month


Jun

Jul

Aug

Feb to Aug


















Leading Index

106.1

r

105.8

105.4

p

  Percent Change

-0.6

r

-0.3

r

-0.4

-3.8

  Diffusion

30.0

55.0

35.0

40.0









Coincident Index

110.1

110.4

r

110.6

p

  Percent Change

0.0

0.3

r

0.2

0.8

  Diffusion

62.5

100.0

100.0

100.0









Lagging Index

118.2

r

118.3

118.5

p

  Percent Change

-0.1

r

0.1

r

0.2

0.1

  Diffusion

35.7

42.9

57.1

35.7









p  Preliminary  r  Revised  c Corrected






Indexes equal 100 in 2016







Source:  The Conference Board






 

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 A.M. ET.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.
The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component. The CEI is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive variable that anticipates (or "leads") turning points in the business cycle by around 7 months. Shaded areas denote recession periods or economic contractions. The dates above the shaded areas show the chronology of peaks and troughs in the business cycle.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include: Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM® Index of New Orders; Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions.

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.tcb.org 

SOURCE The Conference Board

Also from this source

As Natural Disasters Intensify, Corporate America Increases Spending--But Measuring Impact Lags

Survey: Majority of US Workers Are Already Using Generative AI Tools--But Company Policies Trail Behind

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.