The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in November

Next month's release will incorporate annual benchmark revisions to the composite economic indexes, which bring them up-to-date with revisions in the source data. These revisions do not change the cyclical properties of the indexes. The indexes are updated throughout the year, but only for the previous six months. Data revisions that fall outside of the moving six-month window are not incorporated until the benchmark revision is made and the entire histories of the indexes are recomputed. As a result, the revised indexes, in levels and month-on-month changes, will not be directly comparable to those issued prior to the benchmark revision.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 0.6 percent in November to 109.1 (2016 = 100), following a 0.8 percent increase in October and a 0.7 percent increase in September.

"The US LEI continued rising in November, but its pace of improvement has been decelerating in recent months, suggesting a significant moderation in growth as the US economy heads into 2021," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "Initial claims for unemployment insurance, new orders for manufacturing, residential construction permits, and stock prices made the largest positive contributions to the LEI. However, falling average working hours in manufacturing and consumers' worsening outlook underscore the downside risks to growth from a second wave of COVID-19 and high unemployment."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.2 percent in November to 103.2 (2016 = 100), following a 0.6 percent increase in October and a 0.5 percent increase in September.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. decreased 0.4 percent in November to 106.9 (2016 = 100), following a 0.3 percent increase in October and a 0.4 percent decrease in September.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes

2020

6-month

Sep

Oct

Nov

May to Nov



































Leading Index 107.5

108.4 r 109.1 p



Percent Change 0.7

0.8 r 0.6 p 9.3 Diffusion 70

85

70

80

















Coincident Index 102.4 r 103.0 r 103.2 p



Percent Change 0.5 r 0.6 r 0.2 p 8.3 Diffusion 75

100

100

100

















Lagging Index 107.0

107.3 r 106.9 p



Percent Change -0.4 r 0.3 r -0.4 p -5.2 Diffusion 21.4

50.0

35.7

35.7

















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















