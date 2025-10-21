The Confidence Project by BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Unveils This Year's Grant Recipients

Each winner will be awarded a $20,000 grant to fuel their businesses.

Since the program's inception, BOTOX® Cosmetic has awarded more than $1 million in grants to The Confidence Project entrepreneurs.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced this year's grant recipients of The Confidence Project: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs. After completing a 12-week "Boostcamp" and leveraging their newfound skills to pitch their business to a panel of aesthetic entrepreneurs and Allergan Aesthetics executives, 20 entrepreneurs were selected. Each entrepreneur receives a $20,000 grant funded by BOTOX® Cosmetic.

"It was challenging to select this year's winners, as each participant was exceptional," said Nicole Katz, Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "The entrepreneurs' submissions share their inspiring vision and drive. Seeing their passion makes me eager for The Confidence Project's future, and I look forward to seeing the impact we can create together."

This year's winners came together earlier this month at a virtual Celebration & Community Summit, featuring networking opportunities, breakout sessions lead by industry experts, coaches, and entrepreneurs, as well as a discussion with beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, founder of Live Tinted. The summit recognized the achievements of each grant winner while further underscoring the program's commitment to building long-term networks of confidence.

The Confidence Project's 2025 Class of Grant Winners includes:

"Receiving this $20,000 grant is truly a dream come true," said Tammeca Rochester, The Confidence Project 2025 Grant Winner and CEO and Founder of Harlem Cycle, a boutique studio in Harlem, NY that focuses on fitness and community. "The 12-week Boostcamp pushed me to grow in ways I never imagined—building my skills, boosting my confidence in entrepreneurship, and surrounding me with a community of bold, inspiring women who genuinely want to see each other succeed. This grant isn't just funding; it's a launchpad for my business and my vision for the future. I'm deeply grateful to The Confidence Project and BOTOX® Cosmetic and the selection panel for believing in me, my story, and what I'm building."

The entrepreneur healthcare professionals who aided in the winner selection included Shawna Chrisman, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Founder of Destination Aesthetics Medical Spa™; Nicci Levy, CEO and Founder of ALCHEMY 43; and Caroline Robinson, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Tone Dermatology.

Visit botoxcosmetic.com/real-impact to learn more about The Confidence Project. Follow along on the @botoxcosmetic Instagram and YouTube channels, where the entrepreneurs and their businesses will be spotlighted throughout the year.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

