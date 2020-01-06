The Connected Home Water Management Market in North America, Forecast to 2023 - Featuring Profiles on Phyn, DROP, Flo by Moen, Culligan International, and Flume Tech
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Connected Home Water Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service investigates the North American market for connected home water management.
With an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline, which identifies opportunities in vision and strategy and in brand and demand, along with a Growth Opportunities Matrix that participants can use to determine/evaluate their growth zones.
Leading stakeholders in the market, including key equipment manufacturers, regulators, and customers, have contributed to this research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2019-2023).
Market Insights
The emergence of smart home products and solutions, grounded by platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, has created an entirely new market vertical in the residential water management space. This opportunity is driven both by the value of greater smart home integration and the benefits of greater control and information on water management products.
Demand, however, is being opened up primarily by manufacturers, rather than a strong organic demand from the consumer end. With the larger demand and growth in connected homes, manufacturers of residential water treatment products want to ensure that they are ready to capitalize on the expected future growth.
Furthermore, market leadership in digital connectivity can help shape the market to a participant's advantages and strengths. Participants enter the market in a number of ways. The organizations may take existing products and make them connected solutions, or they may use their expertise in the industry to create distinct devices that tackle broader home water management issues, while other participants may focus on digital cloud platforms to create a business-to-business (B2B) offering.
Whole house leak detection, moisture sensors, flow monitoring, filtration and softening, and fixtures look for digital and connected solutions to enhance home control and optimization. Benefits range from lower energy bills, prevention of bursts, leak remediation, optimized ordering of softening salts and filter replacements, remote and automatic water flow shut-off, and routine diagnostics, and performance evaluation.
The ability, however, for each market participant to understand when is the best time to enter the market and how, or how an organization can best generate consumer traction, is critical in this type of growing market. Each market participant needs to engage in careful planning, and execute a strategy to position themselves for growth and allow for flexibility in evolution to cater to demand as it matures.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Connected Home Water Management Market Participants
- Growth Opportunities for Equipment Suppliers
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Scope and Segmentation
- Market Landscape
- Background to the Connected Home Water Management Market
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
3. Market Forecast
- Market Revenues
- Market Revenues Discussion
- Market Participant Profile - Phyn
- Market Participant Profile - DROP
- Market Participant Profile - Flo by Moen
- Market Participant Profile - Culligan International
- Market Participant Profile - Flume Tech
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Social and Demographic Trends
- Industry Mega Trends
- New Business Models
- Disruptive Technologies
- Competitive Landscape Trends
- Top Predictions for the North American Connected Home Water Management Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical Integration
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Investment/M&A
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Brand Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 7, 8 - Thought Leadership and Outbound Marketing
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Customer Research
- Growth Opportunity 10 - Upsell/Cross-sell
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 6-10 - Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation
