The Connectivity Standards Alliance Establishes New Japan Interest Group

DAVIS, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance, an international community of more than 700 technology companies committed to open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today proudly announced its newly launched Japan Interest Group.

Comprised of volunteer Members united by their interest in Alliance technologies and the IoT market in Japan, this newly established Interest Group, led by Interim Chair Fumi Shingai, CEO of X-HEMISTRY Inc., with support from Interim Vice Chair Shigeki Nakamura of Panasonic Corporation, and Interim Secretary Denver Mishima of Allion Japan Inc., aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among Members while enhancing standards globally. The election of the official leadership will be finalized at the end of May. The Japan Interest Group will provide a platform for discussing standards within the Alliance and welcomes all Alliance Adopter, Participant, and Promoter level Members to join.

"I am honored to announce the establishment of a new branch of the Connectivity Standards Alliance in Japan, following successful launches in Europe and China. I believe there is immense potential in the Japanese smart home market, with many opportunities waiting to be explored. Japanese companies are beginning to engage within the smart home sector with great enthusiasm," said Interim Chair Fumi Shingai. "The Alliance has been at the forefront of standardizing smart home infrastructure, including Matter and Aliro, with an array of companies participating globally. Establishing our Japanese branch creates a framework for sharing and disseminating various initiatives among Member companies. The new branch will adopt Japanese as its language and facilitate regular exchanges of information to strengthen collaboration among Members. We warmly welcome the participation of Japanese companies and anyone who may be interested in, or wish to contribute to, this global initiative."

The Japan Interest Group operates under the Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors and is tasked with the following:

Promote and increase awareness of Alliance activities in Japan , with an initial focus on Matter and Aliro.

, with an initial focus on Matter and Aliro. Coordinate and engage with Alliance Marketing to actively drive Japan -based events and speaker programs.

-based events and speaker programs. Propose technical updates to meet Japan's regional requirements through appropriate Alliance Working Groups to aid in the development of global, open IoT standards.

regional requirements through appropriate Alliance Working Groups to aid in the development of global, open IoT standards. Attract and recruit new Japanese Members to the Alliance.

Share knowledge and information among Japanese Members of the Alliance.

"The establishment of the Japan Interest Group heralds a new era of Alliance-wide collaboration and communication, fostering global cooperation and, more specifically, advancing the reach of Matter and the emergence of Aliro," said Musa Unmehopa, Head of Wireless Standards & Regulations at Signify and Alliance Board Chair. "We're privileged to enlist Fumi of X-HEMISTRY to spearhead this initiative, given his technical expertise and regional insights."

"I'm excited to see growing interest from companies in Japan in engaging in-depth with the Alliance's foundational standards for the IoT," said Tobin Richardson, Alliance President and CEO. "I look forward to this hallmarking greater value for Japanese consumers in interoperable solutions across a broad array of connected devices and experiences."

The Japan Interest Group is currently comprised of 38 companies, 20 of which are dedicating their time, talent, and expertise as founding Members: ACCEL LAB Ltd. , Allion Japan Inc. , Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd , DISIGN INCORPORATED , DSR Asia Co., Ltd. , Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc ., MIWA LOCK Co., LTD. , Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd ., mui Lab, Inc ., Nature Inc. , NEXTY Electronics Corporation , Nordic Semiconductor KK , Panasonic Corporation , SEALSQ Corporation , Sharp Corporation , Silicon Labs , STMicroelectronics International NV , TÜV Rheinland Japan Ltd. , X-HEMISTRY Inc. ,and YAMAGIWA Corporation

