The Consumer Robotics Market to Grow by 26.89% from 2022 to 2027 | Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beijing TimeRiver Technology Co Ltd, and more to emerge as key players-Technavio

14 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer robotics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.89% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 23,439.8 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beijing TimeRiver Technology Co Ltd, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Cecotec, Dyson Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Proscenic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Inc, WowWee Group Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.- Download Sample Report in minutes.
Consumer Robotics Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beijing TimeRiver Technology Co Ltd, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Cecotec, Dyson Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Proscenic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Inc, WowWee Group Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: application (domestic task, education, healthcare, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Key Driver- The increasing use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance is a key factor driving market growth. The rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is driven by the increasing significance of interconnected environments. IoT devices use sensors to collect data, which is then transmitted in real time, empowering users to make well-informed decisions.
In the consumer robotics market, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are including digital control, wireless communication, and IoT technologies to improve the efficiency and performance of their products. Furthermore, vendors are transitioning towards online customer service options, using IoT for seamless interactions and issue resolution. They offer predictive and proactive services through remote platforms, facilitating real-time monitoring of robotics devices and effective maintenance planning. As a result, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trend- E-commerce as a platform for product sales is an emerging trend in the market.
Significant Challenges- Stringent regulations and safety concerns related to robotics are significant challenges restricting market growth.
The consumer robotics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Consumer Robotics Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer robotics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the consumer robotics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the consumer robotics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer robotics market vendors
|
Consumer Robotics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.89%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 23,439.8 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
25.69
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beijing TimeRiver Technology Co Ltd, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Cecotec, Dyson Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Proscenic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Inc, WowWee Group Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
