The Continuum Awards Funding to 4 Ocean Enterprise Startups

NOAA-Backed TDC Funding is Advancing the Next Generation of Ocean Data and Technology Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuum Ocean Enterprise Accelerator announced today the award of $323,000 in non-dilutive Technology Development and Commercialization (TDC) funding to 4 ocean enterprise startups. This follows the January award of $1.2M in TDC funding to 14 startups advancing the next generation of ocean data and intelligence technology solutions.

The Continuum

Backed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Ocean Enterprise Accelerator Program , the TDC awards are designed to accelerate commercialization, support real-world pilot deployments, and strengthen U.S. leadership in the rapidly growing ocean enterprise economy. The funding is delivered through The Continuum , a national network of ocean enterprise accelerators created to move ocean intelligence and marine technologies from validation to market adoption. The TDC Awards are designed to bridge the critical gap between technology readiness and customer acceptance. Award recipients will use the funding to advance pilot projects, validate ocean data, deepen customer discovery, and build partnerships with commercial end users.

"This latest wave of The Continuum's TDC awards exemplifies the interconnectedness of our partnership, featuring 3 startups that graduated from Seaworthy Collective's cohorts and received Braid Theory's support through their commercialization prep and ocean enterprise accelerator" said Daniel Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Seaworthy Collective. "These awards signify tangible commercialization progress. We are excited to see the founders achieve major developmental milestones with these awards and look forward to continuing to support their journeys across our ecosystem of dedicated partners."

TDC Award Recipients

CASTUS Technologies Inc. develops AI-powered mapping technology to locate and track floating objects in marine environments. With TDC funding, the company will advance its platform from an advanced prototype to full commercial readiness through three operational pilot deployments. These pilots will validate CASTUS's predictive intelligence platform in real-world conditions and demonstrate measurable efficiency gains.





develops AI-powered mapping technology to locate and track floating objects in marine environments. With TDC funding, the company will advance its platform from an advanced prototype to full commercial readiness through three operational pilot deployments. These pilots will validate CASTUS's predictive intelligence platform in real-world conditions and demonstrate measurable efficiency gains. SeaTrac Systems Inc. develops solar powered, uncrewed surface vessels. This project will advance a new hybrid USV from concept to a production-ready design, enabling near-term commercialization and establishing a new product line extending SeaTrac's proven technology into mission areas beyond the capabilities of the SP-48.





develops solar powered, uncrewed surface vessels. This project will advance a new hybrid USV from concept to a production-ready design, enabling near-term commercialization and establishing a new product line extending SeaTrac's proven technology into mission areas beyond the capabilities of the SP-48. SkyWind Solutions delivers an AI-powered platform delivering hyperlocal weather forecasts. With TDC funding, SkyWind Solutions will deploy and operate scalable infrastructure to support 5–8 pilot forecasting deployments, enabling concurrent model training, continuous daily forecasting, and significantly faster onboarding.





delivers an AI-powered platform delivering hyperlocal weather forecasts. With TDC funding, SkyWind Solutions will deploy and operate scalable infrastructure to support 5–8 pilot forecasting deployments, enabling concurrent model training, continuous daily forecasting, and significantly faster onboarding. Vital Ocean LLC enables an AI-powered platform advancing ocean resilience and decision making. With TDC funding, the company will finalize the MVP of its Permit Accelerator and validate the platform through a commercial pilot.

Applications for the Continuum programs are open throughout the year. To learn more and apply at TheContinuum.blue.

About the Continuum: The Continuum is a national network of ocean enterprise accelerators created to move ocean intelligence and marine technologies from validation to market adoption. It brings together seven partners - Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, Seaworthy Collective, St. Pete Innovation District, Tampa Bay Wave, the University of South Florida, and the World Ocean Council - to provide founders with coordinated commercialization pathways, industry access, and market-driven support.

Alison Barlow

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727-231-4643

SOURCE St. Pete Innovation District