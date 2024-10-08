The Cook Foundation and Fairfield Foundation Announce Landmark Exhibition Rare, Historic Photos of Black Life in Rural Virginia 1946 - 1985 Opens in the Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook Foundation and the Fairfield Foundation are proud to present Everyday People: Through Freedom's Lens, An Exhibition of Rare Photographs by Freedom B. Goode.

Featuring previously unseen photographs by Freedom B. Goode, the Civil Rights era in Gloucester, VA is revealed. Post this Rose Spencer and John S. Jackson, Jr. depart their wedding in style, photo by Freedom B. Goode exemplifies Black joy at the height of the Civil Rights era.

The exhibition, curated in collaboration with members of the Descendant (Black) community - led by Deborah Billups, Dr. David Brown and Dr. Mueller-Heubach of the Fairfield Foundation, and Elizabeth Blackney of the Cook Foundation, brings to light untold stories of the Black community in Gloucester County, Virginia, during one of the most pivotal eras in American history: the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring previously unseen photographs by Freedom B. Goode, a local leader and documentarian, the exhibition captures the resilience, courage, and grassroots leadership of Gloucester's Black citizens as they navigated a landscape of segregation, integration, and the fight for equality.

"It is an honor to be associated with Freedom B. Goode. We are proud to be a part of the curation and exhibition of his remarkable photography. Preserving his perspective of this transformative period in American history is important not just for understanding Gloucester's past, but our nation's as well," noted Dr. David Brown.

The exhibition explores the nuanced history of civil rights in a rural Southern community, amplifying voices that were often marginalized in the national narrative. By showcasing Goode's photography and contributions to the Civil Rights Movement — a nuanced and honest window depicts life in Gloucester County, once a county that had the highest per capita land ownership by Black families in the country.

Elizabeth Blackney, Executive Director of the Cook Foundation said, "His bracing photographs were taken even as others in Gloucester were making national headlines: such as the historic 1946 Supreme Court victory of Irene Morgan, the integration of public schools, and the enduring legacy of Black institutions like the Woodville Rosenwald Schools."

Deborah Billups noted, "Participating in the development of the Freedom B. Goode exhibit has been a wonderful experience and I am looking forward to the completed project. Many thanks to the Goode family, the Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester, the Fairfield Foundation, and members of the community who helped make this possible."

Photographs in this exhibition, unless otherwise noted are © Fairfield Foundation and presented by the Cook Foundation for the October 2024 - May 2025 Special Exhibition.

SOURCE The Cook Foundation