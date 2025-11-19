The COOL Company Ranked Number 463 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COOL Company today announced it ranked 463 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. The COOL Company grew 142% during this period.

The COOL Company's chief executive officer, Zack Dugow, credits their attribution for CTV, DCO and supply side platform with the company's 142% revenue growth. He said, "Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the 4th year is a testament to our team's relentless drive and category-defining innovation. And with the launch of COOL AI, we expect to be on this list for many years to come."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About The COOL Company

At the COOL company, we believe in creating a win-win environment where everyone benefits. We are committed to ensuring users, publishers, franchisees, and advertisers all have a better experience and achieve more than they ever thought possible through our innovation, advanced AI, groundbreaking advertising technology, and teams of inspired experts. Our every move, expansion, acquisition, and upgrade is done to provide that better experience for an ever-growing list of satisfied clients and users all over the world.

COOL Media products under the COOL company include DCO & Creative Automation, a data-driven, creative ad server capable of personalizing, automating, measuring, and optimizing digital ads and placements for advertisers; Franchise & Multi-Location, a complete advertising management platform for franchise and network businesses; Media & Attribution, a managed service solution for agencies and brands to reach and measure audiences; Publisher Experiences, a premier SSP and engagement platform for publishers; and Supply-Side Platform, delivering website and app publishers everything they need to maximize their ad revenue.

Coming soon in 2026, COOL AI is a next-generation advertising platform that builds, buys, and optimizes digital ad campaigns faster and smarter using AI. It automates every step of the media journey—from generating ad creatives to launching campaigns and optimizing performance across channels like Google and Facebook. With no agency fees or waiting, COOL AI helps brands maximize ROI through data-driven strategy, automated creative generation, and real-time performance measurement.

Collectively, the COOL company reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Disney, Maserati, Hyundai, Air France, Suzuki, Acer, Luxxotica, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, and more. Under the former umbrella of Insticator, the COOL company is a proud 7x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 4x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

SOURCE the COOL company