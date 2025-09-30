The COOL Company Releases Long-Awaited 2025 Ad Tech of Westeros Interactive Map

The interactive 2025 AdTech of Westeros map assigns companies to Game of Thrones houses, featuring clickable territories and custom AI-generated brand videos.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COOL Company today unveiled its 2025 AdTech of Westeros Map, an immersive and creative visual experience that reimagines the adtech ecosystem through the world of "Game of Thrones." Each relevant adtech company is assigned to a house based on strategic position, market presence, and company values, offering a fresh perspective on the dynamics shaping the industry.

Users can navigate the interactive map by hovering over a territory to view highlights, then clicking to watch unique, AI-generated movies that explore each company's role and services in more detail.

"This is one of my favorite marketing projects. Now more than ever, the ad tech landscape is a fight for the iron throne among all the relevant players. We hope you enjoy exploring the ad tech ecosystem." - Zack Dugow, Founder & CEO of the COOL Company

Now in its third year, the 2025 AdTech of Westeros Map continues to offer a fresh lens on the ad tech landscape, pairing industry insight with creative storytelling. The experience aims to help marketers, publishers, and advertisers intuitively and entertainingly understand complicated relationships and key responsibilities throughout the ecosystem.

Key Features of the 2025 Edition:

Interactive Territories: Hover and click to explore each company's digital stronghold.

Hover and click to explore each company's digital stronghold. AI-Generated Brand Videos: Get instant, tailored rundowns of company profiles and offerings.

Get instant, tailored rundowns of company profiles and offerings. Creative Categorization: Companies are matched with houses based on leadership style, market position, and influence.

Companies are matched with houses based on leadership style, market position, and influence. Strategic Visualization: A unique tool for understanding competitive dynamics through creative storytelling.

Though creatively styled, the map offers a sharp, data-informed reflection of today's adtech power dynamics, providing an engaging and strategic lens on who's leading, emerging, and influencing the ecosystem.

View the full interactive experience now at Adtech of Westeros Map .

About the COOL Company

The COOL company utilizes AI to provide a comprehensive advertising solution that seamlessly combines ad creative development, media execution, and performance measurement. This integrated platform brings together Media & Attribution, Dynamic Creative Optimization, Creative Automation, Franchise and Multi-Location Marketing, Publisher Experiences, and Supply-Side Platform capabilities. It empowers advertisers and publishers to achieve results, increase revenue, and deliver personalized, privacy-conscious experiences powered by first-party data.

SOURCE the COOL company