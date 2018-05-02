The Cordish Companies And Kansas City Power & Light District Unveil Extensive Collection Of Artwork At Two Light Luxury Apartments Celebrating Kansas City's Past, Present And Future

"We are proud to be a part of Kansas City's renaissance and this collection of art celebrates special people and moments that made Kansas City great in the past and are making it great now," stated Nick Benjamin, Executive Director of the Kansas City Power & Light District.

"Kansas City truly lives at Two Light," said Marnie Sauls, Executive Director of Residential Management for The Cordish Companies. "Everywhere you look, whether in original pieces by local artists or collaborations with our design partners, a piece of Kansas City history is celebrated."

Enhancing the Resident Experience Through Art

Throughout Two Light, Kansas City's storied past and present is celebrated.

A large abstract mural, painted by local artist and Kansas City Art Institute student Colin Kettler, is featured behind the lobby desk and will be the first to welcome residents and guests when they enter the building. Additional work by Kettler is also featured on the 8th floor amenity level. "It is an honor to have been selected to work on such an exciting project," said Colin Kettler. "These pieces were my first indoor projects and I've really loved the opportunity to develop my skills and contribute to something so iconic in the Kansas City skyline."

Additional memorable pieces within the amenity spaces include:

A mural featuring a variety of caricatures of famous Kansas Citians near the leasing offices painted by Kansas City artist David Terrill

artist A striking image of a jazz player along the hallway between the club room and the spa

whimsical piece featuring six different portraits of feet in the quiet lounge

A variety of images and quotes honoring Satchel Paige

Curated by nationally renowned interior designer Rebecca Jones, with the support of art consultant Brenda Wood and environmental graphics designer John Lutz, additional pieces of the collection featured inside the building include:

Quotes from local legends like Satchel Paige and Harry Truman

Excerpts from Ernest Hemingway's "A Moveable Feast"

"A Moveable Feast" Artistic portraits of famous Kansas Citians such as Janelle Monae , Charlie Parker , Amelia Earhart , Joan Crawford and Walter Cronkite

, , , and A variety of more abstract pieces painted by local artists

Hand-painted lyrics to " Kansas City " by Count Basie embossed on a column

" by Count Basie embossed on a column A portrait of a famous Kansas Citian on every residential floor greeting residents as they arrive home

A Special Tribute to Kansas City's History

Two major murals on the exterior of Two Light pay special tribute to great people and moments in Kansas City's history.

The first major piece, completed by Kansas City-based muralist Alexander Austin on the north side of the building, celebrates the history of the Negro Leagues and includes Buck O'Neal, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson among others.

More recently, a mural celebrating great Kansas City sports moments was unveiled on the south side of the building. Several iconic athletes and moments are featured on the mural such as Kansas City Chiefs' great Len Dawson, Sporting Kansas City Club's Matt Besler; Kansas City Royals' World Series Ring and Union Station Celebration in 2015; and Mario Chalmers "Shot Heard Round the World" from the University of Kansas' NCAA Championship win against Memphis in 2008.

Two Light Luxury Apartments opens its doors on May 4 and is just the second new construction high-rise in downtown Kansas City in more than 50 years. For more information or to schedule a tour of Two Light Luxury Apartments and its art collection, please visit www.twolightkc.com.

About Two Light Luxury Apartments

The 24-story, 296 unit, Two Light Luxury Apartments, slated to open in May 2018, is being built in the heart of the Kansas City Power & Light District at 1444 Grand Avenue in close proximity to world class dining, award-winning entertainment and luxury shopping. With expertly-curated concierge services, exclusive community activities, VIP access to venues and events around Kansas City and first floor retail space, Two Light offers unrivaled luxury and conveniences. For more information, visit, www.twolightkc.com or www.facebook.com/TwoLightKC.

About The Kansas City Power & Light District

The Kansas City Power & Light District is a vibrant nine-block neighborhood in the heart of downtown Kansas City that is redefining the City from its skyline to its sidewalks. The District links together the renovated Bartle Hall Convention Center, the new Sprint Center, offices, hotels, entertainment, cultural destinations and residential developments. The combination of entertainment, shopping, nightlife and residential with the District's imaginative and innovative design, has created an intriguing 24/7 neighborhood. For more information, visit www.powerandlightdistrict.com or www.facebook.com/KCPowerLightDistrict.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cordish-companies-and-kansas-city-power--light-district-unveil-extensive-collection-of-artwork-at-two-light-luxury-apartments-celebrating-kansas-citys-past-present-and-future-300641544.html

SOURCE The Cordish Companies

