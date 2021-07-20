The Cordish Companies Announces Two Key Executive Hires To Cordish Gaming Group As Division Expands To Accommodate Growth

The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the United States including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL, and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Ms. Beeding and Ms. Trout join Cordish Gaming Group as the Company experiences significant growth and continues to expand its footprint nationwide, such as Pennsylvania, where the Company recently opened two new world-class properties – Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District. Cordish Gaming is also exploring and activating new ventures in igaming and sports betting.

"Cathy and Suzanne are seasoned professionals with years of industry experience, which will make them instrumental in the company's growth as we continue to expand our brand across the country," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "We're proud to add them to our corporate executive team and look forward to the exciting and fresh perspective they will bring to our business."

Cathy Beeding

As Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Ms. Beeding is responsible for all legal, regulatory and compliance affairs, including oversight of all Live! Casino & Hotel properties in Maryland and Pennsylvania, along with igaming and sports betting initiatives. She will also work closely with The Cordish Companies corporate development team on new projects.

Ms. Beeding joins Howard Weinstein, who has served as General Counsel for the company since 2012. Mr. Weinstein, who has announced his intent to retire in 2024, will work to ensure the smooth transition of all legal matters.

Prior to joining Cordish Gaming Group, Ms. Beeding served as Vice President, Senior Counsel and Corporate Compliance Officer at Churchill Downs Incorporated in Louisville, KY, where she was responsible for overseeing and managing compliance across the company's casinos, racinos, racetracks and interactive verticals, including the company's online ADW, interactive sports books and interactive casinos. Previously, Ms. Beeding worked for Gulfside Casino Partnership in Gulfport, MS, for 18 years where she handled all legal affairs for three privately owned casinos, the Island View Casino Resort, Copa Casino – Rick's Place and Copa Casino in Gulfport, MS.

During her tenure, she held roles of Vice President and General Counsel for the Island View Casino Resort and Copa Casino – Rick's Place and General Counsel for Copa Casino. Ms. Beeding holds gaming licenses in several jurisdictions and is a member of the Mississippi Bar. She also has a certification in ICGIP Gaming Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

Suzanne Trout

As Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Trout will be responsible for the planning and execution of key marketing and brand development strategies across the Cordish Gaming portfolio.

Most recently, Ms. Trout served as Chief Marketing Officer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, the largest casino resort in the United States. There, she oversaw direct marketing and advertising for the entire Foxwoods campus – including four casinos, four hotels, a mall, over thirty restaurants and lounges, two spas and two golf courses, as well as online gaming and new development projects.

Previously, Ms. Trout held the positions of Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advertising at Eldorado Resorts, Inc. in Reno, NV, Chief Marketing Officer at Rush Street Gaming in Chicago, IL, and served as Senior Vice President of Marketing with Caesars Entertainment, holding several executive positions within the organization.

Before joining the team at Harrah's Entertainment, Ms. Trout spent several years at Grand Casinos Inc. in Mississippi overseeing brand development for the company's three casinos in Biloxi, MS, Gulfport, MS and Tunica, MS. She began her career in hotel operations at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, quickly moving into marketing as the Director of Marketing in Atlantic City and later at the Tropicana Las Vegas.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. The Company recently opened the highly acclaimed Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, in the Philadelphia Stadium District, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies

