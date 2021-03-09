The Cordish Companies' Live! Casino & Hotel Destinations In Maryland And Philadelphia Achieve Health Security Verification From Sharecare And Forbes Travel Guide

The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health and safety procedures in place. This verification comes with an easily identifiable "seal of approval" – the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel's compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

"Our comprehensive Play It Safe plan with best practices provided by the Centers for Disease Control, John Hopkins University School of Public Health and guidelines from the States of Maryland and Pennsylvania has enabled us to be leaders in the industry on health and safety," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "We're proud to be VERIFIED™ by such a prestigious organization as it remains our top priority to provide a safe, comfortable environment for our guests and Team Members. We continue to stay vigilant at all our locations to meet and exceed COVID-19 safety guidelines."

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality excellence, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

"The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By becoming VERIFIED™, Live! Casinos & Hotels in Maryland and Philadelphia have demonstrated their commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, verified by a third party."

For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

The AAA Four Diamond rated Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy award-winning accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; the Live! Spa; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; David's, featuring global cuisine; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; the Orchid Kitchen; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; and a sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage; the R Bar; and The Lobby Bar at David's. The Hall at Live!, a 4,800-seat, three-story multi-use concert and event venue, featuring 40,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space and up to 1,600 banquet seating, with a performance lineup of headline entertainment, completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia marks the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, a FanDuel® Sportsbook, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room, plus new dining and entertainment options. The property will also offer more than 15,000-square-feet of meeting space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinophl

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910, and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in commercial real estate; entertainment districts; sports-anchored developments; gaming; hotels; residential properties; restaurants; international development; coworking spaces; and private equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming more than 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL, and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. The Company recently opened the highly acclaimed Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, in the Philadelphia Stadium District, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single---- purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

