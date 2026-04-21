THE CORDISH COMPANIES' LIVE! CASINOS & HOTELS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH CELEBRITY CHEF JET TILA TO FEATURE HIS SIGNATURE DISHES AT LUK FU RESTAURANTS IN PENNSYLVANIA, MARYLAND AND LOUISIANA

Luk Fu by Jet Tila will unveil a selection of the Food Network star's most iconic signature recipes on Luk Fu's award-winning menu in May at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

New menu items will debut at Live! locations in Louisiana and Maryland later this year

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies' Live! Casinos & Hotels today announced a landmark culinary collaboration with one of the industry's foremost voices on modern Asian cuisine: CHEF JET TILA.

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casinos & Hotels has announced a landmark culinary collaboration with one of the industry's foremost voices on modern Asian cuisine: CHEF JET TILA. Through this exclusive partnership, Chef Tila will curate a specialty menu featuring selections of his most iconic signature dishes that will be available at Luk Fu restaurants at Live! Casinos & Hotels in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Louisiana.

Through this exclusive partnership, Chef Tila will curate a specialty menu featuring selections of his most iconic signature dishes that will be available at Luk Fu restaurants at Live! Casinos & Hotels in Philadelphia, Maryland and Louisiana. The newly minted Luk Fu by Jet Tila collaboration marks a bold evolution for the award-winning Live! brand, bringing a fresh, high-energy dining experience to its world-class gaming and resort destinations.

Chef Tila is a culinary Guinness World Records holder, who has been nominated for an Emmy as well as a prestigious James Beard Award. He is best known for his appearance as both a competitor and judge on many of the Food Network's most popular shows, including Iron Chef America, Beat Bobby Flay, and Tournament of Champions. Renowned for his ability to bridge the gap between traditional heritage and contemporary innovation, Chef Tila has become one of the world's most influential voices in modern Asian cuisine.

The new Luk Fu by Jet Tila menu items will be unveiled in May at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, followed by Live! locations in Bossier City, Louisiana and Hanover, Maryland later this year.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Chef Jet Tila to the Live! family," said Rob Norton, President, Cordish Gaming Group. "Our award-winning restaurants consistently offer world-class cuisine and service to our guests, and partnering with a talent like Chef Tila allows us to set a new standard for Asian culinary excellence within our resorts."

"Live! Casinos and Hotels are legendary for their energy and commitment to excellence. We also share the same level of passion for hospitality, so I'm excited to bring my flavors to their incredible properties and create an unforgettable dining experience for Luk Fu guests," added Chef Tila.

For more information about all Live! Casino & Hotel projects,visit www.LiveCH.com

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southern U.S. regions. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodation and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers premier gaming experiences, including strategic partnerships with national brands to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of PA. The newest Live! properties include Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, located in Shreveport-Bossier, and Live! Casino in Petersburg, VA, a temporary gaming facility operating while construction continues on Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, a full-scale destination resort anticipated to open late in 2027. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit Livech.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 60 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL; and the Live! Casinos & Hotels in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Virginia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on X (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Chef Jet Tila

From battling the legendary Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America, opening Encore Hotel in Las Vegas and guiding Anthony Bourdain through many markets and restaurants, Chef Jet Tila is internationally celebrated for his culinary expertise. This three-time Emmy, James Beard nominee and best-selling author grew up in the first family of Thai food and then later attending both French and Japanese culinary schools, Jet is a born educator and storyteller. Jet was appointed as the inaugural Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine by the Royal Thai Consulate, the first-ever chef to represent his country's culture and cuisine. Chef Jet's culinary operations include VP Culinary of Pei Wei Group 160 restaurants & Managing Partner Dragon Tiger Noodle Co in Las Vegas. He has partnerships with Compass Group, Schwan's CJ food, HSN & NBC Universal/DreamWorks. His food reaches millions of people a year. He appears as a host, co-host, judge, and competitor on many Food Network shows as Tournament of Champions, Ready Jet Cook, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy's Grocery Games. As well as an array of shows ranging from the Today show, MasterChef, Rachel Ray and holds six culinary Guinness World Records. Visit ChefJet.com

SOURCE The Cordish Companies