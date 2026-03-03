The Cotocon Group: NYC Issues Borough-Specific Covered Buildings Lists for 2026, Signaling Structural Shift in Local Law 97 Compliance Administration

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Cotocon Group, New York City has issued updated Covered Buildings Lists (CBLs) for Filing Year 2026 under Local Law 97 (LL97), replacing the prior single citywide list used in 2025 with separate borough-specific classifications.

The Covered Buildings List serves as the official reference identifying which properties are subject to LL97 and determining the applicable compliance pathway under the law. In certain cases, the 2026 borough-based lists reflect changes in pathway designation compared to previous filing cycles.

While the law itself has not changed, the administrative structure governing how buildings are categorized has evolved. For property owners, managers, and audit professionals, this shift may carry meaningful implications for reporting methodology, documentation requirements, and emissions strategy.

"The Covered Buildings List functions as the operational blueprint for LL97 compliance," said Jimmy Carchietta, Founder of The Cotocon Group. "When the structure of that blueprint changes, even administratively, it is critical to confirm that your building's compliance pathway remains accurate. Assumptions from prior years should not automatically carry forward into 2026."

Under LL97, buildings may fall into one of several compliance pathways depending on occupancy classification, emissions thresholds, and other statutory criteria. A change in pathway designation can affect filing approach, advisory coordination, and long-term decarbonization planning.

After 16 years serving New York City's building community, The Cotocon Group has evolved beyond a traditional engineering compliance firm into a technology-driven compliance platform. Recognizing that regulatory complexity continues to increase, the firm developed The Carbon Shield, a proprietary system designed to centralize and simplify oversight across Local Laws 84, 87, 88, 95, and 97.

The Carbon Shield provides all stakeholders such as building owners, managers, board members, and audit professionals with real-time emissions visibility, compliance tracking, violation monitoring, and energy performance insights without requiring hardware installation. By integrating regulatory data, portfolio analytics, and administrative oversight into a single interface, the platform transforms compliance from a reactive filing process into a proactive management strategy.

"As the City's administration of Local Law 97 becomes more structured and data-driven, compliance must become equally structured and data-driven," added Carchietta. "We are no longer simply filing reports. We are providing ongoing visibility, risk management, and strategic positioning for our clients."

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to review the updated borough CBLs and assess whether their compliance pathway designation or advisory strategy requires adjustment for Filing Year 2026.

For additional information or to schedule a compliance review, visit https://www.thecotocongroup.com.

Advisory to Building Owners, Property Managers, and Audit Professionals

Every LL97-covered building should verify:

That it appears correctly on the updated borough-specific CBL

That its assigned compliance pathway remains accurate

That its 2026 reporting and emissions strategy align with the updated classification

Regulatory administration is evolving. Compliance strategy must evolve with it.

— Jimmy Carchietta

Founder, The Cotocon Group

