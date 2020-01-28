The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum Announces Details For American Currents: State of the Music Opening Friday, March 6, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer insight into country music's latest chapter with the opening of its first exhibition of 2020, American Currents: State of the Music, on Friday, March 6, 2020. The exhibit runs through Feb. 7, 2021.

Now an annual offering, American Currents: State of the Music represents the ongoing research, analysis, vigorous debate, and yes, even argument, among curators and museum staff to determine the most important developments in country music over the previous year.

"Each year brings new components to the country music story, and 2019 was no different," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "Last year, we witnessed unprecedented collaborations, record-breaking chart success and the continued evolution of the genre, reaching a broader audience. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments and share their significance in country music history."

Those featured in American Currents: State of the Music are artists, musicians and songwriters who have shaped today's country music story. Those included in this year's exhibition are: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jenee Fleenor, Florida Georgia Line, Country Music Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall, The Highwomen, Lil Nas X, Hillary Lindsey, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, John Prine, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

The exhibit also features the Unbroken Circle, which illustrates the connection between country music's past, present and future by sharing the stories of today's artists and those who have influenced them. Included in this part of the exhibit are Erin Enderlin and Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire; Cody Johnson and Chris LeDoux; Billy Strings and Jerry Douglas; Tenille Townes and Patty Griffin; and Yola and Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton.

For more information about American Currents: State of the Music, visit www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.

Suggested Tweet: .@countrymusichof will open American Currents: State of the Music on March 6. The exhibit will feature the top stories and trends of the past year in country music.

Media website:

http://countrymusichalloffame.org/media

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and welcomes over one million patrons each year, placing it among the most visited museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive, and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

SOURCE Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Related Links

www.countrymusichalloffame.org

